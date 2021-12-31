Sportsbooks have posted player prop bet markets for Dalvin Cook ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET airing on NBC. NFC North rivals meet in Week 17 when Cook and the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) hit the field against the Green Bay Packers (12-3) at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Dalvin Cook Prop Bet Odds

Dalvin Cook Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

The team's top rusher, Cook, has carried the ball 226 times for 1,067 yards (71.1 per game), with six touchdowns.

He's also tacked on 30 catches for 221 yards (14.7 per game).

His team has rushed the ball 416 times this season, and he's handled 226 of those attempts (54.3%).

The Vikings, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.6% of the time while opting for the ground attack 43.4% of the time.

Matchup vs. Green Bay

Cook has averaged 74.3 rushing yards per game in his seven career matchups against the Packers, 14.2 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In four of seven games against the Packers Cook has rushed for a touchdown, and he had multiple TDs in two of those four games.

The Packers allow 115.3 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 18th-ranked rush defense.

This season the Packers are ranked seventh in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (12).

Recent Performances

Cook did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Rams.

During his last three games, Cook has rushed for 294 yards on 55 carries (98.0 ypg), with two touchdowns.

Cook's Minnesota Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Dalvin Cook 226 54.3% 1,067 6 45 54.2% 4.7 Alexander Mattison 129 31.0% 473 3 28 33.7% 3.7 Kirk Cousins 28 6.7% 116 1 4 4.8% 4.1 Wayne Gallman 28 6.7% 104 0 1 1.2% 3.7

