December 31, 2021
Dalvin Cook Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Minnesota vs. Green Bay

Author:

Sportsbooks have posted player prop bet markets for Dalvin Cook ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET airing on NBC. NFC North rivals meet in Week 17 when Cook and the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) hit the field against the Green Bay Packers (12-3) at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Dalvin Cook Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • The team's top rusher, Cook, has carried the ball 226 times for 1,067 yards (71.1 per game), with six touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on 30 catches for 221 yards (14.7 per game).
  • His team has rushed the ball 416 times this season, and he's handled 226 of those attempts (54.3%).
  • The Vikings, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.6% of the time while opting for the ground attack 43.4% of the time.
Matchup vs. Green Bay

  • Cook has averaged 74.3 rushing yards per game in his seven career matchups against the Packers, 14.2 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In four of seven games against the Packers Cook has rushed for a touchdown, and he had multiple TDs in two of those four games.
  • The Packers allow 115.3 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 18th-ranked rush defense.
  • This season the Packers are ranked seventh in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (12).

Recent Performances

  • Cook did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Rams.
  • During his last three games, Cook has rushed for 294 yards on 55 carries (98.0 ypg), with two touchdowns.

Cook's Minnesota Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Dalvin Cook

226

54.3%

1,067

6

45

54.2%

4.7

Alexander Mattison

129

31.0%

473

3

28

33.7%

3.7

Kirk Cousins

28

6.7%

116

1

4

4.8%

4.1

Wayne Gallman

28

6.7%

104

0

1

1.2%

3.7

