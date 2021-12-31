Publish date:
Dalvin Cook Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Minnesota vs. Green Bay
Dalvin Cook Prop Bet Odds
Dalvin Cook Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- The team's top rusher, Cook, has carried the ball 226 times for 1,067 yards (71.1 per game), with six touchdowns.
- He's also tacked on 30 catches for 221 yards (14.7 per game).
- His team has rushed the ball 416 times this season, and he's handled 226 of those attempts (54.3%).
- The Vikings, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.6% of the time while opting for the ground attack 43.4% of the time.
Matchup vs. Green Bay
- Cook has averaged 74.3 rushing yards per game in his seven career matchups against the Packers, 14.2 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In four of seven games against the Packers Cook has rushed for a touchdown, and he had multiple TDs in two of those four games.
- The Packers allow 115.3 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 18th-ranked rush defense.
- This season the Packers are ranked seventh in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (12).
Recent Performances
- Cook did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Rams.
- During his last three games, Cook has rushed for 294 yards on 55 carries (98.0 ypg), with two touchdowns.
Cook's Minnesota Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Dalvin Cook
226
54.3%
1,067
6
45
54.2%
4.7
Alexander Mattison
129
31.0%
473
3
28
33.7%
3.7
Kirk Cousins
28
6.7%
116
1
4
4.8%
4.1
Wayne Gallman
28
6.7%
104
0
1
1.2%
3.7
