Sportsbooks have posted player prop bets for Damien Harris ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. This Week 17 matchup sees Harris' New England Patriots (9-6) take the field against the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Damien Harris Prop Bet Odds

Damien Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Harris has carried the ball 182 times for a team-high 857 yards (57.1 per game), with 12 touchdowns.

He also averages 5.6 receiving yards per game, catching 13 passes for 84 yards.

He has received 182 of his team's 426 carries this season (42.7%).

The Patriots have run 52.5% passing plays and 47.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

Harris will go up against a Jaguars squad that allows 123.5 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 24th-ranked rush defense.

This year the Jaguars are ranked 28th in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (18).

Recent Performances

Last week against the Bills, Harris rushed for 103 yards on 18 carries (averaging 5.7 yards per carry) while scoring three touchdowns.

In his last three games, Harris has piled up 28 carries for 214 yards (71.3 per game) and four touchdowns.

Harris' New England Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Damien Harris 182 42.7% 857 12 36 45.6% 4.7 Rhamondre Stevenson 110 25.8% 465 3 19 24.1% 4.2 Brandon Bolden 36 8.5% 176 0 7 8.9% 4.9 Mac Jones 39 9.2% 113 0 7 8.9% 2.9

