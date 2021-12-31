Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Damien Harris Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New England vs. Jacksonville

Author:

Sportsbooks have posted player prop bets for Damien Harris ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. This Week 17 matchup sees Harris' New England Patriots (9-6) take the field against the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Damien Harris Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Harris has carried the ball 182 times for a team-high 857 yards (57.1 per game), with 12 touchdowns.
  • He also averages 5.6 receiving yards per game, catching 13 passes for 84 yards.
  • He has received 182 of his team's 426 carries this season (42.7%).
  • The Patriots have run 52.5% passing plays and 47.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Jacksonville

  • Harris will go up against a Jaguars squad that allows 123.5 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 24th-ranked rush defense.
  • This year the Jaguars are ranked 28th in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (18).

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Bills, Harris rushed for 103 yards on 18 carries (averaging 5.7 yards per carry) while scoring three touchdowns.
  • In his last three games, Harris has piled up 28 carries for 214 yards (71.3 per game) and four touchdowns.

Harris' New England Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Damien Harris

182

42.7%

857

12

36

45.6%

4.7

Rhamondre Stevenson

110

25.8%

465

3

19

24.1%

4.2

Brandon Bolden

36

8.5%

176

0

7

8.9%

4.9

Mac Jones

39

9.2%

113

0

7

8.9%

2.9

