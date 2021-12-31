Publish date:
Darnell Mooney Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Chicago vs. New York
Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Odds
Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Mooney has 62 catches (111 targets), leading his team with 860 receiving yards (57.3 per game) plus three touchdowns.
- Mooney has been the target of 24.2% (111 total) of his team's 458 passing attempts this season.
- Mooney (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 15.4% of his team's 52 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bears have run 52.0% passing plays and 48.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 28th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. New York
- Mooney had 36 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Giants, 16.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (52.5).
- Mooney caught a touchdown pass in that outing against the Giants.
- This week Mooney will face the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense (250.1 yards allowed per game).
- The Giants' defense is 24th in the NFL, allowing 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Seahawks, Mooney was targeted nine times and recorded five catches for 57 yards.
- Mooney has put up 139 yards during his last three games (46.3 per game), reeling in 11 passes on 21 targets.
Mooney's Chicago Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Darnell Mooney
111
24.2%
62
860
3
8
15.4%
Cole Kmet
83
18.1%
53
539
0
10
19.2%
Allen Robinson II
56
12.2%
32
353
1
4
7.7%
Marquise Goodwin
35
7.6%
18
300
1
1
1.9%
