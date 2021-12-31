Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Darnell Mooney Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Chicago vs. New York

Author:

Before Darnell Mooney hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Mooney and the Chicago Bears (5-10) play the New York Giants (4-11) in Week 17 at Soldier Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Mooney has 62 catches (111 targets), leading his team with 860 receiving yards (57.3 per game) plus three touchdowns.
  • Mooney has been the target of 24.2% (111 total) of his team's 458 passing attempts this season.
  • Mooney (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 15.4% of his team's 52 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bears have run 52.0% passing plays and 48.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 28th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Mooney's matchup with the Giants.

Matchup vs. New York

  • Mooney had 36 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Giants, 16.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (52.5).
  • Mooney caught a touchdown pass in that outing against the Giants.
  • This week Mooney will face the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense (250.1 yards allowed per game).
  • The Giants' defense is 24th in the NFL, allowing 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Seahawks, Mooney was targeted nine times and recorded five catches for 57 yards.
  • Mooney has put up 139 yards during his last three games (46.3 per game), reeling in 11 passes on 21 targets.

Mooney's Chicago Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Darnell Mooney

111

24.2%

62

860

3

8

15.4%

Cole Kmet

83

18.1%

53

539

0

10

19.2%

Allen Robinson II

56

12.2%

32

353

1

4

7.7%

Marquise Goodwin

35

7.6%

18

300

1

1

1.9%

Powered By Data Skrive