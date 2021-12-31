Before Darnell Mooney hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Mooney and the Chicago Bears (5-10) play the New York Giants (4-11) in Week 17 at Soldier Field.

Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Odds

Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Mooney has 62 catches (111 targets), leading his team with 860 receiving yards (57.3 per game) plus three touchdowns.

Mooney has been the target of 24.2% (111 total) of his team's 458 passing attempts this season.

Mooney (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 15.4% of his team's 52 red zone pass attempts.

The Bears have run 52.0% passing plays and 48.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 28th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. New York

Mooney had 36 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Giants, 16.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (52.5).

Mooney caught a touchdown pass in that outing against the Giants.

This week Mooney will face the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense (250.1 yards allowed per game).

The Giants' defense is 24th in the NFL, allowing 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Seahawks, Mooney was targeted nine times and recorded five catches for 57 yards.

Mooney has put up 139 yards during his last three games (46.3 per game), reeling in 11 passes on 21 targets.

Mooney's Chicago Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Darnell Mooney 111 24.2% 62 860 3 8 15.4% Cole Kmet 83 18.1% 53 539 0 10 19.2% Allen Robinson II 56 12.2% 32 353 1 4 7.7% Marquise Goodwin 35 7.6% 18 300 1 1 1.9%

