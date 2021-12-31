Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Darrel Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Kansas City vs. Cincinnati

Author:

Sportsbooks have installed plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Darrel Williams, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Williams' Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) and the Cincinnati Bengals (9-6) go toe-to-toe in a Week 17 matchup from Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Darrel Williams Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Williams has racked up 123 carries for 453 yards (30.2 per game) and four touchdowns.
  • And he has added 41 catches for 403 yards (26.9 per game) and two receiving TDs.
  • He has handled 123, or 32.5%, of his team's 379 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Chiefs have called a pass in 61.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Williams' matchup with the Bengals.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • Against the Bengals, Williams' zero rushing yards in his single career matchup are 44.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Williams did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Bengals.
  • The Bengals give up 92.1 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's fourth-ranked rush defense.
  • This year the Bengals are ranked seventh in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (12).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Steelers, Williams racked up 55 yards on 11 carries (averaging five yards per carry).
  • Williams also added 30 yards on three receptions.
  • Over his last three games, Williams has run for 75 yards on 18 carries (25.0 ypg).
  • Williams has caught six passes for 61 yards (20.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Williams' Kansas City Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Darrel Williams

123

32.5%

453

4

25

37.3%

3.7

Clyde Edwards-Helaire

119

31.4%

517

4

12

17.9%

4.3

Patrick Mahomes II

55

14.5%

302

2

12

17.9%

5.5

Derrick Gore

41

10.8%

189

2

8

11.9%

4.6

Powered By Data Skrive