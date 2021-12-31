Publish date:
Darrel Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Kansas City vs. Cincinnati
Darrel Williams Prop Bet Odds
Darrel Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Williams has racked up 123 carries for 453 yards (30.2 per game) and four touchdowns.
- And he has added 41 catches for 403 yards (26.9 per game) and two receiving TDs.
- He has handled 123, or 32.5%, of his team's 379 rushing attempts this season.
- The Chiefs have called a pass in 61.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- Against the Bengals, Williams' zero rushing yards in his single career matchup are 44.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Williams did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Bengals.
- The Bengals give up 92.1 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's fourth-ranked rush defense.
- This year the Bengals are ranked seventh in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (12).
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Steelers, Williams racked up 55 yards on 11 carries (averaging five yards per carry).
- Williams also added 30 yards on three receptions.
- Over his last three games, Williams has run for 75 yards on 18 carries (25.0 ypg).
- Williams has caught six passes for 61 yards (20.3 ypg) and one touchdown.
Williams' Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Darrel Williams
123
32.5%
453
4
25
37.3%
3.7
Clyde Edwards-Helaire
119
31.4%
517
4
12
17.9%
4.3
Patrick Mahomes II
55
14.5%
302
2
12
17.9%
5.5
Derrick Gore
41
10.8%
189
2
8
11.9%
4.6
