Sportsbooks have installed plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Darrel Williams, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Williams' Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) and the Cincinnati Bengals (9-6) go toe-to-toe in a Week 17 matchup from Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Darrel Williams Prop Bet Odds

Darrel Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Williams has racked up 123 carries for 453 yards (30.2 per game) and four touchdowns.

And he has added 41 catches for 403 yards (26.9 per game) and two receiving TDs.

He has handled 123, or 32.5%, of his team's 379 rushing attempts this season.

The Chiefs have called a pass in 61.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Williams' matchup with the Bengals.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Against the Bengals, Williams' zero rushing yards in his single career matchup are 44.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Williams did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Bengals.

The Bengals give up 92.1 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's fourth-ranked rush defense.

This year the Bengals are ranked seventh in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (12).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Steelers, Williams racked up 55 yards on 11 carries (averaging five yards per carry).

Williams also added 30 yards on three receptions.

Over his last three games, Williams has run for 75 yards on 18 carries (25.0 ypg).

Williams has caught six passes for 61 yards (20.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Williams' Kansas City Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Darrel Williams 123 32.5% 453 4 25 37.3% 3.7 Clyde Edwards-Helaire 119 31.4% 517 4 12 17.9% 4.3 Patrick Mahomes II 55 14.5% 302 2 12 17.9% 5.5 Derrick Gore 41 10.8% 189 2 8 11.9% 4.6

Powered By Data Skrive