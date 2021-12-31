Publish date:
Darrell Henderson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Los Angeles vs. Baltimore
Darrell Henderson Prop Bet Odds
Darrell Henderson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Henderson has 688 rushing yards on 149 carries (45.9 yards per game), with five touchdowns.
- And he has caught 29 passes for 176 yards (11.7 per game) with three TDs.
- His team has rushed the ball 373 times this season, and he's taken 149 of those attempts (39.9%).
- The Rams have thrown the ball in 59.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 40.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Baltimore
- Henderson put up zero rushing yards in his single career matchup against the Ravens, 39.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Henderson did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Ravens.
- The Ravens have the NFL's best defense against the run, allowing 85.6 yards per game.
- The Ravens have allowed 12 rushing touchdowns, seventh in the league.
Recent Performances
- Against the Vikings last week, Henderson rushed one time for 17 yards (17 yards per carry).
- During his last three games, Henderson has rushed for 40 yards on seven carries (13.3 ypg).
Henderson's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Darrell Henderson
149
39.9%
688
5
24
34.3%
4.6
Sony Michel
168
45.0%
728
3
35
50.0%
4.3
Robert Woods
8
2.1%
46
1
2
2.9%
5.8
Matthew Stafford
31
8.3%
44
0
7
10.0%
1.4
