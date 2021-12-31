Darrell Henderson has player props available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. This Week 17 matchup sees Henderson's Los Angeles Rams (11-4) hit the field against the Baltimore Ravens (8-7) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Darrell Henderson Prop Bet Odds

Darrell Henderson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Henderson has 688 rushing yards on 149 carries (45.9 yards per game), with five touchdowns.

And he has caught 29 passes for 176 yards (11.7 per game) with three TDs.

His team has rushed the ball 373 times this season, and he's taken 149 of those attempts (39.9%).

The Rams have thrown the ball in 59.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 40.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Baltimore

Henderson put up zero rushing yards in his single career matchup against the Ravens, 39.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Henderson did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Ravens.

The Ravens have the NFL's best defense against the run, allowing 85.6 yards per game.

The Ravens have allowed 12 rushing touchdowns, seventh in the league.

Recent Performances

Against the Vikings last week, Henderson rushed one time for 17 yards (17 yards per carry).

During his last three games, Henderson has rushed for 40 yards on seven carries (13.3 ypg).

Henderson's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Darrell Henderson 149 39.9% 688 5 24 34.3% 4.6 Sony Michel 168 45.0% 728 3 35 50.0% 4.3 Robert Woods 8 2.1% 46 1 2 2.9% 5.8 Matthew Stafford 31 8.3% 44 0 7 10.0% 1.4

