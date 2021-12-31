Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Darrell Henderson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Los Angeles vs. Baltimore

Author:

Darrell Henderson has player props available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. This Week 17 matchup sees Henderson's Los Angeles Rams (11-4) hit the field against the Baltimore Ravens (8-7) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Darrell Henderson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Henderson has 688 rushing yards on 149 carries (45.9 yards per game), with five touchdowns.
  • And he has caught 29 passes for 176 yards (11.7 per game) with three TDs.
  • His team has rushed the ball 373 times this season, and he's taken 149 of those attempts (39.9%).
  • The Rams have thrown the ball in 59.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 40.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Baltimore

  • Henderson put up zero rushing yards in his single career matchup against the Ravens, 39.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Henderson did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Ravens.
  • The Ravens have the NFL's best defense against the run, allowing 85.6 yards per game.
  • The Ravens have allowed 12 rushing touchdowns, seventh in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Vikings last week, Henderson rushed one time for 17 yards (17 yards per carry).
  • During his last three games, Henderson has rushed for 40 yards on seven carries (13.3 ypg).

Henderson's Los Angeles Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Darrell Henderson

149

39.9%

688

5

24

34.3%

4.6

Sony Michel

168

45.0%

728

3

35

50.0%

4.3

Robert Woods

8

2.1%

46

1

2

2.9%

5.8

Matthew Stafford

31

8.3%

44

0

7

10.0%

1.4

