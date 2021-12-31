Davante Adams has player prop betting options available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET airing on NBC. NFC North opponents meet in Week 17 when Adams' Green Bay Packers (12-3) hit the field against the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Davante Adams Prop Bet Odds

Davante Adams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Adams' 1,362 receiving yards (90.8 per game) are a team high. He has 106 receptions (148 targets) and 10 touchdowns.

Adams has been the target of 148 of his team's 516 passing attempts this season, or 28.7% of the target share.

Adams (23 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 23.5% of his team's 98 red zone pass attempts.

The Packers, who rank 13th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 57.1% of the time while running the football 42.9% of the time.

Matchup vs. Minnesota

In his 11 matchups against the Vikings, Adams' 73 receiving yards average is 24.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (97.5).

Adams has caught a touchdown pass versus the Vikings seven times, and had multiple TDs in three of those games.

Note: Adams' stats vs. Vikings date back to 2016.

The 269.7 passing yards the Vikings yield per game makes them the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Vikings have allowed 26 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). They are 24th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Browns, Adams grabbed 10 passes for 114 yards and scored two touchdowns while being targeted 13 times.

Adams has tacked on 279 yards on 26 grabs and five touchdowns during his last three games. He was targeted 33 times and put up 93.0 receiving yards per game.

Adams' Green Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Davante Adams 148 28.7% 106 1362 10 23 23.5% Marquez Valdes-Scantling 51 9.9% 25 427 3 7 7.1% Randall Cobb 39 7.6% 28 375 5 12 12.2% Allen Lazard 48 9.3% 29 366 5 12 12.2%

