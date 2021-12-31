Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
David Montgomery Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Chicago vs. New York

Author:

There will be player props available for David Montgomery before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Montgomery and the Chicago Bears (5-10) hit the field against the New York Giants (4-11) in Week 17 at Soldier Field.

David Montgomery Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Montgomery has rushed for a team-high 713 yards on 183 attempts (47.5 yards per game) and five touchdowns.
  • And he has tacked on 38 catches for 277 yards (18.5 per game).
  • He has handled 183, or 43.3%, of his team's 423 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Bears have thrown the football in 52.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 48.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 28th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. New York

  • Against the Giants, Montgomery's 52 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups are 19.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Montgomery, in two matchups versus the Giants, has not run for a TD.
  • Conceding 125.3 rushing yards per game, the Giants have the 26th-ranked run defense in the league.
  • This season the Giants have allowed 12 rushing TDs. They are ranked seventh in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Seahawks, Montgomery rushed for 45 yards on 21 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • Montgomery tacked on seven catches for 61 yards.
  • Over his last three games, Montgomery has rushed for 147 yards (49.0 per game) on 49 carries with one touchdown.
  • He also has 18 catches for 123 yards (41.0 ypg).

Montgomery's Chicago Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

David Montgomery

183

43.3%

713

5

33

46.5%

3.9

Justin Fields

72

17.0%

420

2

9

12.7%

5.8

Khalil Herbert

97

22.9%

413

2

8

11.3%

4.3

Damien Williams

40

9.5%

164

2

8

11.3%

4.1

