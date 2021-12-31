There will be player props available for David Montgomery before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Montgomery and the Chicago Bears (5-10) hit the field against the New York Giants (4-11) in Week 17 at Soldier Field.

David Montgomery Prop Bet Odds

David Montgomery Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Montgomery has rushed for a team-high 713 yards on 183 attempts (47.5 yards per game) and five touchdowns.

And he has tacked on 38 catches for 277 yards (18.5 per game).

He has handled 183, or 43.3%, of his team's 423 rushing attempts this season.

The Bears have thrown the football in 52.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 48.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 28th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. New York

Against the Giants, Montgomery's 52 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups are 19.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Montgomery, in two matchups versus the Giants, has not run for a TD.

Conceding 125.3 rushing yards per game, the Giants have the 26th-ranked run defense in the league.

This season the Giants have allowed 12 rushing TDs. They are ranked seventh in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Seahawks, Montgomery rushed for 45 yards on 21 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Montgomery tacked on seven catches for 61 yards.

Over his last three games, Montgomery has rushed for 147 yards (49.0 per game) on 49 carries with one touchdown.

He also has 18 catches for 123 yards (41.0 ypg).

Montgomery's Chicago Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt David Montgomery 183 43.3% 713 5 33 46.5% 3.9 Justin Fields 72 17.0% 420 2 9 12.7% 5.8 Khalil Herbert 97 22.9% 413 2 8 11.3% 4.3 Damien Williams 40 9.5% 164 2 8 11.3% 4.1

