Publish date:
David Montgomery Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Chicago vs. New York
David Montgomery Prop Bet Odds
David Montgomery Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Montgomery has rushed for a team-high 713 yards on 183 attempts (47.5 yards per game) and five touchdowns.
- And he has tacked on 38 catches for 277 yards (18.5 per game).
- He has handled 183, or 43.3%, of his team's 423 rushing attempts this season.
- The Bears have thrown the football in 52.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 48.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 28th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. New York
- Against the Giants, Montgomery's 52 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups are 19.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Montgomery, in two matchups versus the Giants, has not run for a TD.
- Conceding 125.3 rushing yards per game, the Giants have the 26th-ranked run defense in the league.
- This season the Giants have allowed 12 rushing TDs. They are ranked seventh in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Seahawks, Montgomery rushed for 45 yards on 21 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
- Montgomery tacked on seven catches for 61 yards.
- Over his last three games, Montgomery has rushed for 147 yards (49.0 per game) on 49 carries with one touchdown.
- He also has 18 catches for 123 yards (41.0 ypg).
Montgomery's Chicago Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
David Montgomery
183
43.3%
713
5
33
46.5%
3.9
Justin Fields
72
17.0%
420
2
9
12.7%
5.8
Khalil Herbert
97
22.9%
413
2
8
11.3%
4.3
Damien Williams
40
9.5%
164
2
8
11.3%
4.1
