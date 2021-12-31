Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Davis Mills Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Houston vs. San Francisco

Author:

Bookmakers have listed plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Davis Mills, who takes to the field at 4:05 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Mills and the Houston Texans (4-11) square off against the San Francisco 49ers (8-7) in Week 17 at Levi's Stadium.

Davis Mills Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mills has thrown for 2,200 yards (146.7 ypg), completing 66.6% of his passes and collecting 12 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season.
  • He also has 28 rushing yards on 13 carries, averaging 1.9 yards per game.
  • The Texans have thrown the football in 56.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Mills has attempted 24 of his 329 passes in the red zone, accounting for 26.1% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Mills' matchup with the 49ers.

Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • The 231.5 yards per game the 49ers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense.
  • The 49ers' defense is ninth in the league, conceding 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Chargers last week, Mills went 21-for-27 (77.8%) for 254 yards with two touchdown passes.
  • Mills has passed for 794 yards while completing 68.9% of his throws (73-of-106), with five touchdowns and one interception (264.7 yards per game) over his last three outings.

Mills' Houston Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Brandin Cooks

119

24.7%

80

945

5

9

19.1%

Nico Collins

48

10.0%

28

344

1

6

12.8%

Chris Conley

35

7.3%

21

325

2

1

2.1%

