Bookmakers have listed plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Davis Mills, who takes to the field at 4:05 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Mills and the Houston Texans (4-11) square off against the San Francisco 49ers (8-7) in Week 17 at Levi's Stadium.

Davis Mills Prop Bet Odds

Davis Mills Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mills has thrown for 2,200 yards (146.7 ypg), completing 66.6% of his passes and collecting 12 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season.

He also has 28 rushing yards on 13 carries, averaging 1.9 yards per game.

The Texans have thrown the football in 56.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.

Mills has attempted 24 of his 329 passes in the red zone, accounting for 26.1% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. San Francisco

The 231.5 yards per game the 49ers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense.

The 49ers' defense is ninth in the league, conceding 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Against the Chargers last week, Mills went 21-for-27 (77.8%) for 254 yards with two touchdown passes.

Mills has passed for 794 yards while completing 68.9% of his throws (73-of-106), with five touchdowns and one interception (264.7 yards per game) over his last three outings.

Mills' Houston Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Brandin Cooks 119 24.7% 80 945 5 9 19.1% Nico Collins 48 10.0% 28 344 1 6 12.8% Chris Conley 35 7.3% 21 325 2 1 2.1%

