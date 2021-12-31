Publish date:
Davis Mills Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Houston vs. San Francisco
Davis Mills Prop Bet Odds
Davis Mills Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Mills has thrown for 2,200 yards (146.7 ypg), completing 66.6% of his passes and collecting 12 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season.
- He also has 28 rushing yards on 13 carries, averaging 1.9 yards per game.
- The Texans have thrown the football in 56.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.
- Mills has attempted 24 of his 329 passes in the red zone, accounting for 26.1% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- The 231.5 yards per game the 49ers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense.
- The 49ers' defense is ninth in the league, conceding 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Against the Chargers last week, Mills went 21-for-27 (77.8%) for 254 yards with two touchdown passes.
- Mills has passed for 794 yards while completing 68.9% of his throws (73-of-106), with five touchdowns and one interception (264.7 yards per game) over his last three outings.
Mills' Houston Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Brandin Cooks
119
24.7%
80
945
5
9
19.1%
Nico Collins
48
10.0%
28
344
1
6
12.8%
Chris Conley
35
7.3%
21
325
2
1
2.1%
