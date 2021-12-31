Before Dawson Knox hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Knox and the Buffalo Bills (9-6) play the Atlanta Falcons (7-8) in Week 17 at Highmark Stadium.

Dawson Knox Prop Bet Odds

Dawson Knox Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Knox has caught 46 passes (64 targets) for 538 yards (35.9 per game) and has nine touchdowns this year.

Knox has been the target of 11.0% (64 total) of his team's 583 passing attempts this season.

With 17 targets in the red zone this season, Knox has been on the receiving end of 15.9% of his team's 107 red zone pass attempts.

The Bills, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.3% of the time while running the ball 39.7% of the time.

Matchup vs. Atlanta

This week Knox will face the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense (253.7 yards allowed per game).

The Falcons have allowed 28 passing TDs this season (1.9 per game), ranking them 28th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Patriots, Knox was targeted three times, picking up 11 yards on two receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Knox has 13 catches on 17 targets for 109 yards and two touchdowns during his last three games, averaging 36.3 yards per game.

Knox's Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Dawson Knox 64 11.0% 46 538 9 17 15.9% Stefon Diggs 141 24.2% 89 1092 9 29 27.1% Cole Beasley 101 17.3% 76 640 1 11 10.3% Emmanuel Sanders 72 12.3% 42 626 4 10 9.3%

