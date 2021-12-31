Publish date:
Dawson Knox Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Buffalo vs. Atlanta
Dawson Knox Prop Bet Odds
Dawson Knox Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Knox has caught 46 passes (64 targets) for 538 yards (35.9 per game) and has nine touchdowns this year.
- Knox has been the target of 11.0% (64 total) of his team's 583 passing attempts this season.
- With 17 targets in the red zone this season, Knox has been on the receiving end of 15.9% of his team's 107 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bills, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.3% of the time while running the ball 39.7% of the time.
Matchup vs. Atlanta
- This week Knox will face the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense (253.7 yards allowed per game).
- The Falcons have allowed 28 passing TDs this season (1.9 per game), ranking them 28th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Patriots, Knox was targeted three times, picking up 11 yards on two receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- Knox has 13 catches on 17 targets for 109 yards and two touchdowns during his last three games, averaging 36.3 yards per game.
Knox's Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Dawson Knox
64
11.0%
46
538
9
17
15.9%
Stefon Diggs
141
24.2%
89
1092
9
29
27.1%
Cole Beasley
101
17.3%
76
640
1
11
10.3%
Emmanuel Sanders
72
12.3%
42
626
4
10
9.3%
