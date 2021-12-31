Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
DeAndre Carter Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Washington vs. Philadelphia

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on DeAndre Carter for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Carter's Washington Football Team (6-9) and the Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) play in a Week 17 matchup between NFC East rivals at FedExField.

DeAndre Carter Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Carter has hauled in 24 passes for 296 yards and three touchdowns this season. He has been targeted 43 times, and is averaging 19.7 yards per game.
  • Carter has been the target of 8.7% (43 total) of his team's 496 passing attempts this season.
  • With two targets in the red zone this season, Carter has been on the receiving end of 4.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Football Team have thrown the ball in 54.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 24th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Philadelphia

  • Carter is averaging 36.5 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Eagles, 12.0 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (24.5).
  • Carter has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Eagles.
  • The 228.3 yards per game the Eagles are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.
  • The Eagles have allowed 23 passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them 16th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Cowboys, Carter was targeted two times, totaling five yards on one reception.
  • Carter has put up 29 yards over his last three games (9.7 per game), hauling in five passes on 11 targets.

Carter's Washington Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

DeAndre Carter

43

8.7%

24

296

3

2

4.0%

Terry McLaurin

116

23.4%

66

899

5

9

18.0%

J.D. McKissic

53

10.7%

43

397

2

3

6.0%

Adam Humphries

58

11.7%

38

368

0

4

8.0%

