In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on DeAndre Carter for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Carter's Washington Football Team (6-9) and the Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) play in a Week 17 matchup between NFC East rivals at FedExField.

DeAndre Carter Prop Bet Odds

DeAndre Carter Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Carter has hauled in 24 passes for 296 yards and three touchdowns this season. He has been targeted 43 times, and is averaging 19.7 yards per game.

Carter has been the target of 8.7% (43 total) of his team's 496 passing attempts this season.

With two targets in the red zone this season, Carter has been on the receiving end of 4.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.

The Football Team have thrown the ball in 54.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 24th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

Carter is averaging 36.5 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Eagles, 12.0 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (24.5).

Carter has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Eagles.

The 228.3 yards per game the Eagles are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.

The Eagles have allowed 23 passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them 16th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Cowboys, Carter was targeted two times, totaling five yards on one reception.

Carter has put up 29 yards over his last three games (9.7 per game), hauling in five passes on 11 targets.

Carter's Washington Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % DeAndre Carter 43 8.7% 24 296 3 2 4.0% Terry McLaurin 116 23.4% 66 899 5 9 18.0% J.D. McKissic 53 10.7% 43 397 2 3 6.0% Adam Humphries 58 11.7% 38 368 0 4 8.0%

