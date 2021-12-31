Publish date:
DeAndre Carter Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Washington vs. Philadelphia
DeAndre Carter Prop Bet Odds
DeAndre Carter Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Carter has hauled in 24 passes for 296 yards and three touchdowns this season. He has been targeted 43 times, and is averaging 19.7 yards per game.
- Carter has been the target of 8.7% (43 total) of his team's 496 passing attempts this season.
- With two targets in the red zone this season, Carter has been on the receiving end of 4.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.
- The Football Team have thrown the ball in 54.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 24th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- Carter is averaging 36.5 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Eagles, 12.0 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (24.5).
- Carter has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Eagles.
- The 228.3 yards per game the Eagles are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.
- The Eagles have allowed 23 passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them 16th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Cowboys, Carter was targeted two times, totaling five yards on one reception.
- Carter has put up 29 yards over his last three games (9.7 per game), hauling in five passes on 11 targets.
Carter's Washington Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
DeAndre Carter
43
8.7%
24
296
3
2
4.0%
Terry McLaurin
116
23.4%
66
899
5
9
18.0%
J.D. McKissic
53
10.7%
43
397
2
3
6.0%
Adam Humphries
58
11.7%
38
368
0
4
8.0%
