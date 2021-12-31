Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Deebo Samuel Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - San Francisco vs. Houston

Author:

There will be player props available for Deebo Samuel ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. This Week 17 matchup sees Samuel's San Francisco 49ers (8-7) take on the Houston Texans (4-11) at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Samuel's team-leading 1,247 receiving yards (83.1 per game) have come on 70 catches (109 targets) including five touchdowns.
  • Samuel has been the target of 109 of his team's 458 passing attempts this season, or 23.8% of the target share.
  • Samuel (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.5% of his team's 56 red zone pass attempts.
  • The 49ers have run 51.5% passing plays and 48.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Houston

  • The 253.7 yards per game the Texans are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Texans have given up 21 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are ninth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Samuel put together a 159-yard performance against the Titans last week on nine catches (17.7 yards per reception) while being targeted 11 times.
  • Samuel's 14 grabs (on 17 targets) have netted him 241 yards (80.3 ypg) during his last three games.

Samuel's San Francisco Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Deebo Samuel

109

23.8%

70

1247

5

7

12.5%

George Kittle

85

18.6%

65

871

6

8

14.3%

Brandon Aiyuk

71

15.5%

46

625

5

10

17.9%

Kyle Juszczyk

36

7.9%

28

287

1

5

8.9%

Powered By Data Skrive