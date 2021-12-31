There will be player props available for Deebo Samuel ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. This Week 17 matchup sees Samuel's San Francisco 49ers (8-7) take on the Houston Texans (4-11) at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Odds

Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Samuel's team-leading 1,247 receiving yards (83.1 per game) have come on 70 catches (109 targets) including five touchdowns.

Samuel has been the target of 109 of his team's 458 passing attempts this season, or 23.8% of the target share.

Samuel (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.5% of his team's 56 red zone pass attempts.

The 49ers have run 51.5% passing plays and 48.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Houston

The 253.7 yards per game the Texans are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.

The Texans have given up 21 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are ninth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Samuel put together a 159-yard performance against the Titans last week on nine catches (17.7 yards per reception) while being targeted 11 times.

Samuel's 14 grabs (on 17 targets) have netted him 241 yards (80.3 ypg) during his last three games.

Samuel's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Deebo Samuel 109 23.8% 70 1247 5 7 12.5% George Kittle 85 18.6% 65 871 6 8 14.3% Brandon Aiyuk 71 15.5% 46 625 5 10 17.9% Kyle Juszczyk 36 7.9% 28 287 1 5 8.9%

