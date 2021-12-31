Publish date:
Deebo Samuel Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - San Francisco vs. Houston
Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Odds
Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Samuel's team-leading 1,247 receiving yards (83.1 per game) have come on 70 catches (109 targets) including five touchdowns.
- Samuel has been the target of 109 of his team's 458 passing attempts this season, or 23.8% of the target share.
- Samuel (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.5% of his team's 56 red zone pass attempts.
- The 49ers have run 51.5% passing plays and 48.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Houston
- The 253.7 yards per game the Texans are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.
- The Texans have given up 21 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are ninth in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Samuel put together a 159-yard performance against the Titans last week on nine catches (17.7 yards per reception) while being targeted 11 times.
- Samuel's 14 grabs (on 17 targets) have netted him 241 yards (80.3 ypg) during his last three games.
Samuel's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Deebo Samuel
109
23.8%
70
1247
5
7
12.5%
George Kittle
85
18.6%
65
871
6
8
14.3%
Brandon Aiyuk
71
15.5%
46
625
5
10
17.9%
Kyle Juszczyk
36
7.9%
28
287
1
5
8.9%
