Derek Carr Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Las Vegas vs. Indianapolis
Derek Carr Prop Bet Odds
Derek Carr Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Carr has 4,363 passing yards (290.9 ypg), completing 68.7% of his passes and collecting 20 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions this season.
- He's also carried the ball 39 times for 109 yards, averaging 7.3 yards per game.
- The Raiders, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.3% of the time while running the football 38.7% of the time.
- Carr has thrown 66 passes in the red zone this season, 52.8% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Indianapolis
- Carr averages 245.2 passing yards per game in four matchups against the Colts, 23.3 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In each of those outings against the Colts, Carr threw multiple TDs.
- Note: Carr's stats vs. Colts date back to 2016.
- The Colts have the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 248.3 yards per game through the air.
- At 1.9 passing TDs conceded per game, the Colts defense is ranked 31st in the league.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Broncos, Carr went 20-for-25 (80.0 percent) for 201 yards, while throwing one touchdown and one interception.
- Carr has thrown for 700 passing yards over his last three games (233.3 per game) and has a 72.2% completion percentage (78-of-108), throwing three touchdown passes with three interceptions.
Carr's Las Vegas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Hunter Renfrow
114
20.4%
92
949
6
19
28.8%
Darren Waller
84
15.0%
53
643
2
11
16.7%
Bryan Edwards
52
9.3%
30
508
3
7
10.6%
