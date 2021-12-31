Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Derek Carr for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Carr's Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) and the Indianapolis Colts (9-6) square off in Week 17 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Derek Carr Prop Bet Odds

Derek Carr Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Carr has 4,363 passing yards (290.9 ypg), completing 68.7% of his passes and collecting 20 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions this season.

He's also carried the ball 39 times for 109 yards, averaging 7.3 yards per game.

The Raiders, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.3% of the time while running the football 38.7% of the time.

Carr has thrown 66 passes in the red zone this season, 52.8% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

Carr averages 245.2 passing yards per game in four matchups against the Colts, 23.3 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.

In each of those outings against the Colts, Carr threw multiple TDs.

Note: Carr's stats vs. Colts date back to 2016.

The Colts have the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 248.3 yards per game through the air.

At 1.9 passing TDs conceded per game, the Colts defense is ranked 31st in the league.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Broncos, Carr went 20-for-25 (80.0 percent) for 201 yards, while throwing one touchdown and one interception.

Carr has thrown for 700 passing yards over his last three games (233.3 per game) and has a 72.2% completion percentage (78-of-108), throwing three touchdown passes with three interceptions.

Carr's Las Vegas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Hunter Renfrow 114 20.4% 92 949 6 19 28.8% Darren Waller 84 15.0% 53 643 2 11 16.7% Bryan Edwards 52 9.3% 30 508 3 7 10.6%

