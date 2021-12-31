Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Derek Carr Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Las Vegas vs. Indianapolis

Author:

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Derek Carr for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Carr's Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) and the Indianapolis Colts (9-6) square off in Week 17 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Derek Carr Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Carr has 4,363 passing yards (290.9 ypg), completing 68.7% of his passes and collecting 20 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions this season.
  • He's also carried the ball 39 times for 109 yards, averaging 7.3 yards per game.
  • The Raiders, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.3% of the time while running the football 38.7% of the time.
  • Carr has thrown 66 passes in the red zone this season, 52.8% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Indianapolis

  • Carr averages 245.2 passing yards per game in four matchups against the Colts, 23.3 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In each of those outings against the Colts, Carr threw multiple TDs.
  • Note: Carr's stats vs. Colts date back to 2016.
  • The Colts have the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 248.3 yards per game through the air.
  • At 1.9 passing TDs conceded per game, the Colts defense is ranked 31st in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Broncos, Carr went 20-for-25 (80.0 percent) for 201 yards, while throwing one touchdown and one interception.
  • Carr has thrown for 700 passing yards over his last three games (233.3 per game) and has a 72.2% completion percentage (78-of-108), throwing three touchdown passes with three interceptions.

Carr's Las Vegas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Hunter Renfrow

114

20.4%

92

949

6

19

28.8%

Darren Waller

84

15.0%

53

643

2

11

16.7%

Bryan Edwards

52

9.3%

30

508

3

7

10.6%

