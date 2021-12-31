Publish date:
DeSean Jackson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Las Vegas vs. Indianapolis
DeSean Jackson Prop Bet Odds
DeSean Jackson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jackson's 19 grabs are good enough for 449 yards (29.9 ypg) and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 31 times.
- The Raiders have run 61.3% passing plays and 38.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Indianapolis
- Jackson collected zero receiving yards in his single career matchup against the Colts, 31.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Jackson did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Colts.
- Note: Jackson's stats vs. Colts date back to 2016.
- The Colts are conceding 248.3 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.9 passing TDs allowed per game, the Colts defense is ranked 31st in the league.
Recent Performances
- Against the Broncos last week, Jackson was targeted five times and picked up 44 yards on four receptions.
- Over his last three outings, Jackson's six grabs have yielded 74 yards (24.7 ypg). He's been targeted 10 times.
Jackson's Las Vegas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
DeSean Jackson
31
-
19
449
2
0
-
Hunter Renfrow
114
20.4%
92
949
6
19
28.8%
Darren Waller
84
15.0%
53
643
2
11
16.7%
Bryan Edwards
52
9.3%
30
508
3
7
10.6%
