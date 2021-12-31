Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on DeSean Jackson for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. This Week 17 matchup sees Jackson's Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) take the field against the Indianapolis Colts (9-6) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

DeSean Jackson Prop Bet Odds

DeSean Jackson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jackson's 19 grabs are good enough for 449 yards (29.9 ypg) and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 31 times.

The Raiders have run 61.3% passing plays and 38.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jackson's matchup with the Colts.

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

Jackson collected zero receiving yards in his single career matchup against the Colts, 31.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Jackson did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Colts.

Note: Jackson's stats vs. Colts date back to 2016.

The Colts are conceding 248.3 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.9 passing TDs allowed per game, the Colts defense is ranked 31st in the league.

Recent Performances

Against the Broncos last week, Jackson was targeted five times and picked up 44 yards on four receptions.

Over his last three outings, Jackson's six grabs have yielded 74 yards (24.7 ypg). He's been targeted 10 times.

Jackson's Las Vegas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % DeSean Jackson 31 - 19 449 2 0 - Hunter Renfrow 114 20.4% 92 949 6 19 28.8% Darren Waller 84 15.0% 53 643 2 11 16.7% Bryan Edwards 52 9.3% 30 508 3 7 10.6%

Powered By Data Skrive