December 31, 2021
DeSean Jackson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Las Vegas vs. Indianapolis

Author:

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on DeSean Jackson for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. This Week 17 matchup sees Jackson's Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) take the field against the Indianapolis Colts (9-6) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

DeSean Jackson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jackson's 19 grabs are good enough for 449 yards (29.9 ypg) and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 31 times.
  • The Raiders have run 61.3% passing plays and 38.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Indianapolis

  • Jackson collected zero receiving yards in his single career matchup against the Colts, 31.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Jackson did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Colts.
  • Note: Jackson's stats vs. Colts date back to 2016.
  • The Colts are conceding 248.3 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.9 passing TDs allowed per game, the Colts defense is ranked 31st in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Broncos last week, Jackson was targeted five times and picked up 44 yards on four receptions.
  • Over his last three outings, Jackson's six grabs have yielded 74 yards (24.7 ypg). He's been targeted 10 times.

Jackson's Las Vegas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

DeSean Jackson

31

-

19

449

2

0

-

Hunter Renfrow

114

20.4%

92

949

6

19

28.8%

Darren Waller

84

15.0%

53

643

2

11

16.7%

Bryan Edwards

52

9.3%

30

508

3

7

10.6%

