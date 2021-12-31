Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Devin Singletary Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Buffalo vs. Atlanta

Author:

Devin Singletary will have several player prop bets available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Singletary's Buffalo Bills (9-6) and the Atlanta Falcons (7-8) square off in Week 17 at Highmark Stadium.

Devin Singletary Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Singletary has had 146 attempts for a team-leading 672 rushing yards (44.8 per game) and scored four touchdowns.
  • And he has caught 38 passes for 204 yards (13.6 per game).
  • He has handled 146, or 38.0%, of his team's 384 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Bills, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.7% of the time.
Matchup vs. Atlanta

  • Conceding 120.9 rushing yards per game, the Falcons have the 22nd-ranked run defense in the NFL.
  • Singletary and the Bills will face off against the NFL's 21st-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (15).

Recent Performances

  • Against the Patriots last week, Singletary rushed 12 times for 39 yards and scored one touchdown.
  • He chipped in with five receptions for 39 yards in the passing game.
  • Singletary has rushed for 177 yards on 38 carries (59.0 yards per game) with two touchdowns in his last three games.
  • He's also averaged 28.7 receiving yards per game, grabbing 12 passes for 86 yards.

Singletary's Buffalo Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Devin Singletary

146

38.0%

672

4

24

29.6%

4.6

Josh Allen

102

26.6%

619

4

23

28.4%

6.1

Zack Moss

86

22.4%

298

4

25

30.9%

3.5

Matt Breida

26

6.8%

125

1

3

3.7%

4.8

