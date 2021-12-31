Publish date:
Devin Singletary Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Buffalo vs. Atlanta
Devin Singletary Prop Bet Odds
Devin Singletary Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Singletary has had 146 attempts for a team-leading 672 rushing yards (44.8 per game) and scored four touchdowns.
- And he has caught 38 passes for 204 yards (13.6 per game).
- He has handled 146, or 38.0%, of his team's 384 rushing attempts this season.
- The Bills, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.7% of the time.
Matchup vs. Atlanta
- Conceding 120.9 rushing yards per game, the Falcons have the 22nd-ranked run defense in the NFL.
- Singletary and the Bills will face off against the NFL's 21st-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (15).
Recent Performances
- Against the Patriots last week, Singletary rushed 12 times for 39 yards and scored one touchdown.
- He chipped in with five receptions for 39 yards in the passing game.
- Singletary has rushed for 177 yards on 38 carries (59.0 yards per game) with two touchdowns in his last three games.
- He's also averaged 28.7 receiving yards per game, grabbing 12 passes for 86 yards.
Singletary's Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Devin Singletary
146
38.0%
672
4
24
29.6%
4.6
Josh Allen
102
26.6%
619
4
23
28.4%
6.1
Zack Moss
86
22.4%
298
4
25
30.9%
3.5
Matt Breida
26
6.8%
125
1
3
3.7%
4.8
