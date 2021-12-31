Devin Singletary will have several player prop bets available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Singletary's Buffalo Bills (9-6) and the Atlanta Falcons (7-8) square off in Week 17 at Highmark Stadium.

Devin Singletary Prop Bet Odds

Devin Singletary Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Singletary has had 146 attempts for a team-leading 672 rushing yards (44.8 per game) and scored four touchdowns.

And he has caught 38 passes for 204 yards (13.6 per game).

He has handled 146, or 38.0%, of his team's 384 rushing attempts this season.

The Bills, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.7% of the time.

Matchup vs. Atlanta

Conceding 120.9 rushing yards per game, the Falcons have the 22nd-ranked run defense in the NFL.

Singletary and the Bills will face off against the NFL's 21st-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (15).

Recent Performances

Against the Patriots last week, Singletary rushed 12 times for 39 yards and scored one touchdown.

He chipped in with five receptions for 39 yards in the passing game.

Singletary has rushed for 177 yards on 38 carries (59.0 yards per game) with two touchdowns in his last three games.

He's also averaged 28.7 receiving yards per game, grabbing 12 passes for 86 yards.

Singletary's Buffalo Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Devin Singletary 146 38.0% 672 4 24 29.6% 4.6 Josh Allen 102 26.6% 619 4 23 28.4% 6.1 Zack Moss 86 22.4% 298 4 25 30.9% 3.5 Matt Breida 26 6.8% 125 1 3 3.7% 4.8

