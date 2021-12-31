Bookmakers have posted plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Devonta Freeman, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. This Week 17 matchup sees Freeman's Baltimore Ravens (8-7) play the Los Angeles Rams (11-4) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Devonta Freeman Prop Bet Odds

Devonta Freeman Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Freeman has rushed for 479 yards on 114 carries (31.9 ypg), with five touchdowns.

He also has 31 receptions for 183 yards (12.2 per game) and one TD.

He has received 114 of his team's 449 carries this season (25.4%).

The Ravens have thrown the football in 54.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Freeman averaged 31 rushing yards per game over his four career matchups against the Rams, 31.0 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Freeman has had a rushing touchdown in one matchup against the Rams, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

Note: Freeman's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.

Allowing 96.9 rushing yards per game, the Rams have the sixth-ranked run defense in the NFL.

The Ravens are up against the NFL's 26th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (17 this year).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Bengals, Freeman ran for 17 yards on six carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

In his last three games, Freeman has piled up 25 carries for 103 yards (34.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Freeman's Baltimore Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Devonta Freeman 114 25.4% 479 5 13 22.8% 4.2 Lamar Jackson 133 29.6% 767 2 16 28.1% 5.8 Latavius Murray 92 20.5% 320 5 15 26.3% 3.5 Ty'Son Williams 34 7.6% 181 1 4 7.0% 5.3

Powered By Data Skrive