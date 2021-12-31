Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Devonta Freeman Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Baltimore vs. Los Angeles

Author:

Bookmakers have posted plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Devonta Freeman, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. This Week 17 matchup sees Freeman's Baltimore Ravens (8-7) play the Los Angeles Rams (11-4) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Devonta Freeman Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Freeman has rushed for 479 yards on 114 carries (31.9 ypg), with five touchdowns.
  • He also has 31 receptions for 183 yards (12.2 per game) and one TD.
  • He has received 114 of his team's 449 carries this season (25.4%).
  • The Ravens have thrown the football in 54.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Freeman averaged 31 rushing yards per game over his four career matchups against the Rams, 31.0 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Freeman has had a rushing touchdown in one matchup against the Rams, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • Note: Freeman's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.
  • Allowing 96.9 rushing yards per game, the Rams have the sixth-ranked run defense in the NFL.
  • The Ravens are up against the NFL's 26th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (17 this year).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Bengals, Freeman ran for 17 yards on six carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • In his last three games, Freeman has piled up 25 carries for 103 yards (34.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Freeman's Baltimore Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Devonta Freeman

114

25.4%

479

5

13

22.8%

4.2

Lamar Jackson

133

29.6%

767

2

16

28.1%

5.8

Latavius Murray

92

20.5%

320

5

15

26.3%

3.5

Ty'Son Williams

34

7.6%

181

1

4

7.0%

5.3

