There will be player prop betting options available for Devonta Smith ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC East rivals meet in Week 17 when Smith and the Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) square off against the Washington Football Team (6-9) at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Devonta Smith Prop Bet Odds

Devonta Smith Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Smith's team-high 821 receiving yards (54.7 per game) have come on 58 receptions (94 targets) plus five touchdowns.

Smith has been the target of 94 of his team's 434 passing attempts this season, or 21.7% of the target share.

Smith (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.3% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.

The Eagles have run 47.3% passing plays and 52.7% rushing plays this season. They rank ninth in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Smith's matchup with Washington.

Matchup vs. Washington

In his one matchup against the Football Team, Smith's 40 receiving yards total is 19.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (59.5).

Smith did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Football Team.

The 280.2 yards per game the Football Team are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense.

At 2.2 passing TDs allowed per game, the Football Team defense is ranked 32nd in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Giants last week, Smith was targeted seven times and totaled 80 yards on five receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Smith has reeled in 10 passes (16 targets) for 135 yards (45.0 per game) with one TD in his last three games.

Smith's Philadelphia Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Devonta Smith 94 21.7% 58 821 5 7 12.3% Dallas Goedert 69 15.9% 50 759 4 6 10.5% Quez Watkins 51 11.8% 36 548 0 7 12.3% Jalen Reagor 53 12.2% 31 280 2 5 8.8%

Powered By Data Skrive