Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Devonta Smith Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Philadelphia vs. Washington

Author:

There will be player prop betting options available for Devonta Smith ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC East rivals meet in Week 17 when Smith and the Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) square off against the Washington Football Team (6-9) at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Devonta Smith Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Smith's team-high 821 receiving yards (54.7 per game) have come on 58 receptions (94 targets) plus five touchdowns.
  • Smith has been the target of 94 of his team's 434 passing attempts this season, or 21.7% of the target share.
  • Smith (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.3% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Eagles have run 47.3% passing plays and 52.7% rushing plays this season. They rank ninth in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Smith's matchup with Washington.

Matchup vs. Washington

  • In his one matchup against the Football Team, Smith's 40 receiving yards total is 19.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (59.5).
  • Smith did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Football Team.
  • The 280.2 yards per game the Football Team are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense.
  • At 2.2 passing TDs allowed per game, the Football Team defense is ranked 32nd in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Giants last week, Smith was targeted seven times and totaled 80 yards on five receptions while scoring one touchdown.
  • Smith has reeled in 10 passes (16 targets) for 135 yards (45.0 per game) with one TD in his last three games.

Smith's Philadelphia Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Devonta Smith

94

21.7%

58

821

5

7

12.3%

Dallas Goedert

69

15.9%

50

759

4

6

10.5%

Quez Watkins

51

11.8%

36

548

0

7

12.3%

Jalen Reagor

53

12.2%

31

280

2

5

8.8%

Powered By Data Skrive