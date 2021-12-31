Sportsbooks have posted plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Devontae Booker, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. This Week 17 matchup sees Booker's New York Giants (4-11) play the Chicago Bears (5-10) at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

Devontae Booker Prop Bet Odds

Devontae Booker Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Booker has churned out a team-high 533 rushing yards (35.5 per game) and scored two touchdowns.

He's also added 36 catches for 256 yards (17.1 per game) and one touchdown.

His team has rushed the ball 354 times this season, and he's taken 119 of those attempts (33.6%).

The Giants, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.1% of the time.

Matchup vs. Chicago

Against the Bears, Booker's zero rushing yards in his only career matchup are 31.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Booker did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Bears.

In terms of defending against the run, the Bears are 25th in the NFL, conceding 124.1 yards per game.

This season the Bears are ranked 18th in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (14).

Recent Performances

Booker put together a 27-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Eagles, carrying the ball six times (averaging 4.5 yards per carry).

Booker tacked on four catches for 19 yards.

During his last three games, Booker has rushed for 157 yards (52.3 per game) on 22 carries.

And he has caught 10 passes for 55 yards (18.3 per game).

Booker's New York Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Devontae Booker 119 33.6% 533 2 15 33.3% 4.5 Saquon Barkley 130 36.7% 461 2 11 24.4% 3.5 Daniel Jones 62 17.5% 298 2 13 28.9% 4.8 Elijhaa Penny 24 6.8% 99 1 3 6.7% 4.1

