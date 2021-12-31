Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Devontae Booker Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New York vs. Chicago

Author:

Sportsbooks have posted plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Devontae Booker, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. This Week 17 matchup sees Booker's New York Giants (4-11) play the Chicago Bears (5-10) at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Devontae Booker Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Booker has churned out a team-high 533 rushing yards (35.5 per game) and scored two touchdowns.
  • He's also added 36 catches for 256 yards (17.1 per game) and one touchdown.
  • His team has rushed the ball 354 times this season, and he's taken 119 of those attempts (33.6%).
  • The Giants, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.1% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Booker's matchup with the Bears.

Matchup vs. Chicago

  • Against the Bears, Booker's zero rushing yards in his only career matchup are 31.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Booker did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Bears.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Bears are 25th in the NFL, conceding 124.1 yards per game.
  • This season the Bears are ranked 18th in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (14).

Recent Performances

  • Booker put together a 27-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Eagles, carrying the ball six times (averaging 4.5 yards per carry).
  • Booker tacked on four catches for 19 yards.
  • During his last three games, Booker has rushed for 157 yards (52.3 per game) on 22 carries.
  • And he has caught 10 passes for 55 yards (18.3 per game).

Booker's New York Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Devontae Booker

119

33.6%

533

2

15

33.3%

4.5

Saquon Barkley

130

36.7%

461

2

11

24.4%

3.5

Daniel Jones

62

17.5%

298

2

13

28.9%

4.8

Elijhaa Penny

24

6.8%

99

1

3

6.7%

4.1

Powered By Data Skrive