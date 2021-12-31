Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Diontae Johnson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Pittsburgh vs. Cleveland

Author:

Diontae Johnson will have several player props available when he takes to the field on Monday at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. AFC North foes meet in Week 17 when Johnson's Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1) take on the Cleveland Browns (7-8) at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Johnson's 1,079 receiving yards (71.9 per game) are the best mark amongst the Steelers. He's been targeted 144 times, and has 92 catches and seven touchdowns.
  • Johnson has been the target of 144 of his team's 574 passing attempts this season, or 25.1% of the target share.
  • With 17 targets in the red zone this season, Johnson has been on the receiving end of 20.5% of his team's 83 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Steelers have called a pass in 62.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 37.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Cleveland

  • Johnson is averaging 57 receiving yards per game in six career matchups against the Browns, 15.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Monday's game (72.5).
  • Johnson, in six matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
  • The 230.2 yards per game the Browns are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense.
  • The Browns' defense is 26th in the NFL, conceding 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Chiefs, Johnson caught six passes for 51 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted nine times.
  • Over his last three games, Johnson has 165 receiving yards on 16 receptions (24 targets), with one touchdown, averaging 55.0 yards per game.

Johnson's Pittsburgh Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Diontae Johnson

144

25.1%

92

1079

7

17

20.5%

Chase Claypool

89

15.5%

51

806

1

10

12.0%

Najee Harris

87

15.2%

67

422

3

14

16.9%

Pat Freiermuth

64

11.1%

49

422

7

17

20.5%

