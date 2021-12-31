Publish date:
Diontae Johnson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Pittsburgh vs. Cleveland
Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Odds
Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Johnson's 1,079 receiving yards (71.9 per game) are the best mark amongst the Steelers. He's been targeted 144 times, and has 92 catches and seven touchdowns.
- Johnson has been the target of 144 of his team's 574 passing attempts this season, or 25.1% of the target share.
- With 17 targets in the red zone this season, Johnson has been on the receiving end of 20.5% of his team's 83 red zone pass attempts.
- The Steelers have called a pass in 62.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 37.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Cleveland
- Johnson is averaging 57 receiving yards per game in six career matchups against the Browns, 15.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Monday's game (72.5).
- Johnson, in six matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
- The 230.2 yards per game the Browns are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense.
- The Browns' defense is 26th in the NFL, conceding 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Chiefs, Johnson caught six passes for 51 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted nine times.
- Over his last three games, Johnson has 165 receiving yards on 16 receptions (24 targets), with one touchdown, averaging 55.0 yards per game.
Johnson's Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Diontae Johnson
144
25.1%
92
1079
7
17
20.5%
Chase Claypool
89
15.5%
51
806
1
10
12.0%
Najee Harris
87
15.2%
67
422
3
14
16.9%
Pat Freiermuth
64
11.1%
49
422
7
17
20.5%
