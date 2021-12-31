Diontae Johnson will have several player props available when he takes to the field on Monday at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. AFC North foes meet in Week 17 when Johnson's Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1) take on the Cleveland Browns (7-8) at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Odds

Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Johnson's 1,079 receiving yards (71.9 per game) are the best mark amongst the Steelers. He's been targeted 144 times, and has 92 catches and seven touchdowns.

Johnson has been the target of 144 of his team's 574 passing attempts this season, or 25.1% of the target share.

With 17 targets in the red zone this season, Johnson has been on the receiving end of 20.5% of his team's 83 red zone pass attempts.

The Steelers have called a pass in 62.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 37.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Cleveland

Johnson is averaging 57 receiving yards per game in six career matchups against the Browns, 15.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Monday's game (72.5).

Johnson, in six matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

The 230.2 yards per game the Browns are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense.

The Browns' defense is 26th in the NFL, conceding 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Chiefs, Johnson caught six passes for 51 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted nine times.

Over his last three games, Johnson has 165 receiving yards on 16 receptions (24 targets), with one touchdown, averaging 55.0 yards per game.

Johnson's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Diontae Johnson 144 25.1% 92 1079 7 17 20.5% Chase Claypool 89 15.5% 51 806 1 10 12.0% Najee Harris 87 15.2% 67 422 3 14 16.9% Pat Freiermuth 64 11.1% 49 422 7 17 20.5%

