Donovan Peoples-Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Cleveland vs. Pittsburgh
Donovan Peoples-Jones Prop Bet Odds
Donovan Peoples-Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Peoples-Jones has hauled in 28 catches for 483 yards, best on his team, and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 49 times, and averages 32.2 receiving yards per game.
- Peoples-Jones has been the target of 10.7% (49 total) of his team's 458 passing attempts this season.
- Peoples-Jones (two red zone targets) has been the recipient of 4.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.
- The Browns, who rank 19th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 51.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 48.1% of the time.
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh
- In his four matchups against the Steelers, Peoples-Jones' 4.8 receiving yards average is 35.7 less than his over/under for Monday's game (40.5).
- Peoples-Jones, in four matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
- This week Peoples-Jones will face the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense (243.4 yards allowed per game).
- With 22 passing TDs allowed this season, the Steelers defense is ranked 13th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Packers, Peoples-Jones was targeted six times, totaling five yards on one reception.
- Peoples-Jones has caught 10 passes (21 targets) for 143 yards (47.7 per game) during his last three games.
Peoples-Jones' Cleveland Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Donovan Peoples-Jones
49
10.7%
28
483
3
2
4.0%
Jarvis Landry
69
15.1%
42
452
1
8
16.0%
David Njoku
47
10.3%
30
436
3
7
14.0%
Austin Hooper
56
12.2%
36
317
3
11
22.0%
