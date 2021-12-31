Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Donovan Peoples-Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Cleveland vs. Pittsburgh

Author:

Donovan Peoples-Jones will have several player prop bets available when he suits up on Monday at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. AFC North rivals square off in Week 17 when Peoples-Jones' Cleveland Browns (7-8) hit the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1) at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Donovan Peoples-Jones Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Peoples-Jones has hauled in 28 catches for 483 yards, best on his team, and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 49 times, and averages 32.2 receiving yards per game.
  • Peoples-Jones has been the target of 10.7% (49 total) of his team's 458 passing attempts this season.
  • Peoples-Jones (two red zone targets) has been the recipient of 4.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Browns, who rank 19th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 51.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 48.1% of the time.
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • In his four matchups against the Steelers, Peoples-Jones' 4.8 receiving yards average is 35.7 less than his over/under for Monday's game (40.5).
  • Peoples-Jones, in four matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
  • This week Peoples-Jones will face the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense (243.4 yards allowed per game).
  • With 22 passing TDs allowed this season, the Steelers defense is ranked 13th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Packers, Peoples-Jones was targeted six times, totaling five yards on one reception.
  • Peoples-Jones has caught 10 passes (21 targets) for 143 yards (47.7 per game) during his last three games.

Peoples-Jones' Cleveland Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Donovan Peoples-Jones

49

10.7%

28

483

3

2

4.0%

Jarvis Landry

69

15.1%

42

452

1

8

16.0%

David Njoku

47

10.3%

30

436

3

7

14.0%

Austin Hooper

56

12.2%

36

317

3

11

22.0%

