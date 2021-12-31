Donovan Peoples-Jones will have several player prop bets available when he suits up on Monday at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. AFC North rivals square off in Week 17 when Peoples-Jones' Cleveland Browns (7-8) hit the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1) at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Donovan Peoples-Jones Prop Bet Odds

Donovan Peoples-Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Peoples-Jones has hauled in 28 catches for 483 yards, best on his team, and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 49 times, and averages 32.2 receiving yards per game.

Peoples-Jones has been the target of 10.7% (49 total) of his team's 458 passing attempts this season.

Peoples-Jones (two red zone targets) has been the recipient of 4.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.

The Browns, who rank 19th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 51.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 48.1% of the time.

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

In his four matchups against the Steelers, Peoples-Jones' 4.8 receiving yards average is 35.7 less than his over/under for Monday's game (40.5).

Peoples-Jones, in four matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

This week Peoples-Jones will face the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense (243.4 yards allowed per game).

With 22 passing TDs allowed this season, the Steelers defense is ranked 13th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Packers, Peoples-Jones was targeted six times, totaling five yards on one reception.

Peoples-Jones has caught 10 passes (21 targets) for 143 yards (47.7 per game) during his last three games.

Peoples-Jones' Cleveland Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Donovan Peoples-Jones 49 10.7% 28 483 3 2 4.0% Jarvis Landry 69 15.1% 42 452 1 8 16.0% David Njoku 47 10.3% 30 436 3 7 14.0% Austin Hooper 56 12.2% 36 317 3 11 22.0%

