Publish date:
Dontrell Hilliard Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Tennessee vs. Miami
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Dontrell Hilliard Prop Bet Odds
Dontrell Hilliard Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Hilliard has 248 yards on 39 carries (31.0 ypg), with one touchdown.
- He's also caught 15 passes for 53 yards (6.6 per game).
- He has received 39 of his team's 479 carries this season (8.1%).
- The Titans have thrown the football in 50.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 15th in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Hilliard's matchup with the Dolphins.
Matchup vs. Miami
- In his single career matchups, Hilliard recorded zero rushing yards versus the Dolphins, 28.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Hilliard did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Dolphins.
- In terms of defending against the run, the Dolphins are seventh in the NFL, giving up 102.3 yards per game.
- The Dolphins have given up 12 rushing touchdowns, seventh in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the 49ers, Hilliard rushed for 20 yards on five carries (averaging four yards per carry).
- Over his last three outings, Hilliard has 82 yards on 20 carries (27.3 ypg), with zero touchdowns.
Hilliard's Tennessee Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Dontrell Hilliard
39
8.1%
248
1
2
2.7%
6.4
Derrick Henry
219
45.7%
937
10
32
43.8%
4.3
D'Onta Foreman
86
18.0%
365
2
16
21.9%
4.2
Ryan Tannehill
49
10.2%
265
7
13
17.8%
5.4
Powered By Data Skrive