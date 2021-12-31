Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Dontrell Hilliard Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Tennessee vs. Miami

Author:

Before placing any bets on Dontrell Hilliard's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Hilliard's Tennessee Titans (10-5) and the Miami Dolphins (8-7) square off in a Week 17 matchup from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Dontrell Hilliard Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Hilliard has 248 yards on 39 carries (31.0 ypg), with one touchdown.
  • He's also caught 15 passes for 53 yards (6.6 per game).
  • He has received 39 of his team's 479 carries this season (8.1%).
  • The Titans have thrown the football in 50.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 15th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Miami

  • In his single career matchups, Hilliard recorded zero rushing yards versus the Dolphins, 28.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Hilliard did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Dolphins.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Dolphins are seventh in the NFL, giving up 102.3 yards per game.
  • The Dolphins have given up 12 rushing touchdowns, seventh in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the 49ers, Hilliard rushed for 20 yards on five carries (averaging four yards per carry).
  • Over his last three outings, Hilliard has 82 yards on 20 carries (27.3 ypg), with zero touchdowns.

Hilliard's Tennessee Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Dontrell Hilliard

39

8.1%

248

1

2

2.7%

6.4

Derrick Henry

219

45.7%

937

10

32

43.8%

4.3

D'Onta Foreman

86

18.0%

365

2

16

21.9%

4.2

Ryan Tannehill

49

10.2%

265

7

13

17.8%

5.4

Powered By Data Skrive