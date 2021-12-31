Before placing any bets on Dontrell Hilliard's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Hilliard's Tennessee Titans (10-5) and the Miami Dolphins (8-7) square off in a Week 17 matchup from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Dontrell Hilliard Prop Bet Odds

Dontrell Hilliard Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hilliard has 248 yards on 39 carries (31.0 ypg), with one touchdown.

He's also caught 15 passes for 53 yards (6.6 per game).

He has received 39 of his team's 479 carries this season (8.1%).

The Titans have thrown the football in 50.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 15th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Miami

In his single career matchups, Hilliard recorded zero rushing yards versus the Dolphins, 28.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Hilliard did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Dolphins.

In terms of defending against the run, the Dolphins are seventh in the NFL, giving up 102.3 yards per game.

The Dolphins have given up 12 rushing touchdowns, seventh in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the 49ers, Hilliard rushed for 20 yards on five carries (averaging four yards per carry).

Over his last three outings, Hilliard has 82 yards on 20 carries (27.3 ypg), with zero touchdowns.

Hilliard's Tennessee Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Dontrell Hilliard 39 8.1% 248 1 2 2.7% 6.4 Derrick Henry 219 45.7% 937 10 32 43.8% 4.3 D'Onta Foreman 86 18.0% 365 2 16 21.9% 4.2 Ryan Tannehill 49 10.2% 265 7 13 17.8% 5.4

