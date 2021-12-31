Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Elijah Mitchell and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:05 PM ET on CBS. Mitchell's San Francisco 49ers (8-7) and the Houston Texans (4-11) go toe-to-toe in a Week 17 matchup from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Odds

Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

The team's top rusher, Mitchell, has carried the ball 165 times for 759 yards (50.6 per game), with five touchdowns.

And he has tacked on 17 catches for 126 yards (8.4 per game).

He has received 165 of his team's 431 carries this season (38.3%).

The 49ers have run 51.5% passing plays and 48.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Houston

In terms of defending against the run, the Texans are 30th in the league, giving up 141.3 yards per game.

This season the Texans are ranked 31st in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (25).

Recent Performances

Mitchell did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Titans.

Over his last three games, Mitchell has rushed for 0 yards (0.0 per game) on zero carries.

Mitchell's San Francisco Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Elijah Mitchell 165 38.3% 759 5 18 34.6% 4.6 Deebo Samuel 44 10.2% 301 7 10 19.2% 6.8 Jeff Wilson Jr. 79 18.3% 294 2 9 17.3% 3.7 Trey Sermon 41 9.5% 167 1 1 1.9% 4.1

