December 31, 2021
Elijah Mitchell Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - San Francisco vs. Houston

Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Elijah Mitchell and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:05 PM ET on CBS. Mitchell's San Francisco 49ers (8-7) and the Houston Texans (4-11) go toe-to-toe in a Week 17 matchup from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • The team's top rusher, Mitchell, has carried the ball 165 times for 759 yards (50.6 per game), with five touchdowns.
  • And he has tacked on 17 catches for 126 yards (8.4 per game).
  • He has received 165 of his team's 431 carries this season (38.3%).
  • The 49ers have run 51.5% passing plays and 48.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Houston

  • In terms of defending against the run, the Texans are 30th in the league, giving up 141.3 yards per game.
  • This season the Texans are ranked 31st in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (25).

Recent Performances

  • Mitchell did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Titans.
  • Over his last three games, Mitchell has rushed for 0 yards (0.0 per game) on zero carries.

Mitchell's San Francisco Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Elijah Mitchell

165

38.3%

759

5

18

34.6%

4.6

Deebo Samuel

44

10.2%

301

7

10

19.2%

6.8

Jeff Wilson Jr.

79

18.3%

294

2

9

17.3%

3.7

Trey Sermon

41

9.5%

167

1

1

1.9%

4.1

