Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Emmanuel Sanders for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Sanders' Buffalo Bills (9-6) and the Atlanta Falcons (7-8) take the field in Week 17 at Highmark Stadium.

Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Odds

Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Sanders has chipped in with 626 yards on 42 catches and four touchdowns. He has been targeted 72 times and averages 41.7 receiving yards per game.

Sanders has been the target of 72 of his team's 583 passing attempts this season, or 12.3% of the target share.

With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Sanders has been on the receiving end of 9.3% of his team's 107 red zone pass attempts.

The Bills have run 60.3% passing plays and 39.7% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Atlanta

Sanders' 48.5 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups against the Falcons are 10.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Sanders, in four matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

Note: Sanders' stats vs. Falcons date back to 2016.

The 253.7 passing yards the Falcons allow per game makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Falcons have given up 28 passing TDs this season (1.9 per game), ranking them 28th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Against the Patriots last week, Sanders was targeted four times and totaled 20 yards on two receptions.

Over his last three games, Sanders' three catches (on five targets) have led to 45 receiving yards (15.0 per game).

Sanders' Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Emmanuel Sanders 72 12.3% 42 626 4 10 9.3% Stefon Diggs 141 24.2% 89 1092 9 29 27.1% Cole Beasley 101 17.3% 76 640 1 11 10.3% Dawson Knox 64 11.0% 46 538 9 17 15.9%

