Publish date:
Evan Engram Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New York vs. Chicago
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Evan Engram Prop Bet Odds
Evan Engram Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Engram's stat line this year features 44 catches for 392 yards and three touchdowns. He averages 26.1 yards per game, and has been targeted 66 times.
- Engram has been the target of 12.0% (66 total) of his team's 551 passing attempts this season.
- Engram has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 6.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
- The Giants have called a pass in 60.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Engram's matchup with the Bears.
Matchup vs. Chicago
- Engram is averaging 21.7 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Bears, 8.8 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (30.5).
- In three matchups versus the Bears, Engram has not had a TD catch.
- The Bears have the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 223.3 yards per game through the air.
- The Bears have allowed 28 passing TDs this season (1.9 per game), ranking them 28th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Against the Eagles last week, Engram was targeted five times and racked up 17 yards on four receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- During his last three games, Engram's nine receptions have turned into 58 yards (19.3 ypg) and one touchdown. He's been targeted 14 times.
Engram's New York Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Evan Engram
66
12.0%
44
392
3
4
6.7%
Kenny Golladay
70
12.7%
34
499
0
10
16.7%
Kadarius Toney
57
10.3%
39
420
0
5
8.3%
Sterling Shepard
53
9.6%
36
366
1
9
15.0%
Powered By Data Skrive