Bookmakers have posted plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Evan Engram, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Engram's New York Giants (4-11) and the Chicago Bears (5-10) hit the field in a Week 17 matchup from Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Evan Engram Prop Bet Odds

Evan Engram Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Engram's stat line this year features 44 catches for 392 yards and three touchdowns. He averages 26.1 yards per game, and has been targeted 66 times.

Engram has been the target of 12.0% (66 total) of his team's 551 passing attempts this season.

Engram has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 6.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

The Giants have called a pass in 60.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Engram's matchup with the Bears.

Matchup vs. Chicago

Engram is averaging 21.7 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Bears, 8.8 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (30.5).

In three matchups versus the Bears, Engram has not had a TD catch.

The Bears have the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 223.3 yards per game through the air.

The Bears have allowed 28 passing TDs this season (1.9 per game), ranking them 28th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Against the Eagles last week, Engram was targeted five times and racked up 17 yards on four receptions while scoring one touchdown.

During his last three games, Engram's nine receptions have turned into 58 yards (19.3 ypg) and one touchdown. He's been targeted 14 times.

Engram's New York Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Evan Engram 66 12.0% 44 392 3 4 6.7% Kenny Golladay 70 12.7% 34 499 0 10 16.7% Kadarius Toney 57 10.3% 39 420 0 5 8.3% Sterling Shepard 53 9.6% 36 366 1 9 15.0%

Powered By Data Skrive