Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Evan Engram Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New York vs. Chicago

Author:

Bookmakers have posted plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Evan Engram, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Engram's New York Giants (4-11) and the Chicago Bears (5-10) hit the field in a Week 17 matchup from Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Evan Engram Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Engram's stat line this year features 44 catches for 392 yards and three touchdowns. He averages 26.1 yards per game, and has been targeted 66 times.
  • Engram has been the target of 12.0% (66 total) of his team's 551 passing attempts this season.
  • Engram has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 6.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Giants have called a pass in 60.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Engram's matchup with the Bears.

Matchup vs. Chicago

  • Engram is averaging 21.7 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Bears, 8.8 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (30.5).
  • In three matchups versus the Bears, Engram has not had a TD catch.
  • The Bears have the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 223.3 yards per game through the air.
  • The Bears have allowed 28 passing TDs this season (1.9 per game), ranking them 28th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Eagles last week, Engram was targeted five times and racked up 17 yards on four receptions while scoring one touchdown.
  • During his last three games, Engram's nine receptions have turned into 58 yards (19.3 ypg) and one touchdown. He's been targeted 14 times.

Engram's New York Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Evan Engram

66

12.0%

44

392

3

4

6.7%

Kenny Golladay

70

12.7%

34

499

0

10

16.7%

Kadarius Toney

57

10.3%

39

420

0

5

8.3%

Sterling Shepard

53

9.6%

36

366

1

9

15.0%

Powered By Data Skrive