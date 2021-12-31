In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Ezekiel Elliott for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Elliott's Dallas Cowboys (11-4) and the Arizona Cardinals (10-5) take the field in Week 17 at AT&T Stadium.

Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Odds

Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Elliott has run for a team-leading 899 yards on 210 carries (59.9 yards per game) while scoring 10 touchdowns.

He also averages 18.0 receiving yards per game, catching 45 passes for 270 yards and two touchdowns.

He has received 210 of his team's 424 carries this season (49.5%).

The Cowboys, who rank first in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 57.8% of the time while running the football 42.2% of the time.

Matchup vs. Arizona

In his two career matchups against the Cardinals, Elliott averaged 64.5 rushing yards per game, 4.0 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Elliott has had a rushing touchdown in one matchup versus the Cardinals, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The Cardinals give up 113.7 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 15th-ranked rush defense.

Elliott and the Cowboys will face off against the NFL's best defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (eight).

Recent Performances

Against the Football Team last week, Elliott rushed nine times for 37 yards (4.1 yards per carry) and scored one touchdown.

He also caught one pass for five yards and scored one touchdown through the air.

Elliott has totaled 134 rushing yards on 37 carries (44.7 yards per game) with two touchdowns during his last three games.

He has added 40 receiving yards on five catches (13.3 yards per game) plus one TD.

Elliott's Dallas Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Ezekiel Elliott 210 49.5% 899 10 34 51.5% 4.3 Tony Pollard 127 30.0% 710 2 15 22.7% 5.6 Dak Prescott 43 10.1% 126 1 14 21.2% 2.9 Corey Clement 26 6.1% 82 0 1 1.5% 3.2

