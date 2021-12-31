Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Ezekiel Elliott Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Dallas vs. Arizona

Author:

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Ezekiel Elliott for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Elliott's Dallas Cowboys (11-4) and the Arizona Cardinals (10-5) take the field in Week 17 at AT&T Stadium.

Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Elliott has run for a team-leading 899 yards on 210 carries (59.9 yards per game) while scoring 10 touchdowns.
  • He also averages 18.0 receiving yards per game, catching 45 passes for 270 yards and two touchdowns.
  • He has received 210 of his team's 424 carries this season (49.5%).
  • The Cowboys, who rank first in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 57.8% of the time while running the football 42.2% of the time.
Matchup vs. Arizona

  • In his two career matchups against the Cardinals, Elliott averaged 64.5 rushing yards per game, 4.0 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Elliott has had a rushing touchdown in one matchup versus the Cardinals, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • The Cardinals give up 113.7 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 15th-ranked rush defense.
  • Elliott and the Cowboys will face off against the NFL's best defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (eight).

Recent Performances

  • Against the Football Team last week, Elliott rushed nine times for 37 yards (4.1 yards per carry) and scored one touchdown.
  • He also caught one pass for five yards and scored one touchdown through the air.
  • Elliott has totaled 134 rushing yards on 37 carries (44.7 yards per game) with two touchdowns during his last three games.
  • He has added 40 receiving yards on five catches (13.3 yards per game) plus one TD.

Elliott's Dallas Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Ezekiel Elliott

210

49.5%

899

10

34

51.5%

4.3

Tony Pollard

127

30.0%

710

2

15

22.7%

5.6

Dak Prescott

43

10.1%

126

1

14

21.2%

2.9

Corey Clement

26

6.1%

82

0

1

1.5%

3.2

