Publish date:
Ezekiel Elliott Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Dallas vs. Arizona
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Odds
Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Elliott has run for a team-leading 899 yards on 210 carries (59.9 yards per game) while scoring 10 touchdowns.
- He also averages 18.0 receiving yards per game, catching 45 passes for 270 yards and two touchdowns.
- He has received 210 of his team's 424 carries this season (49.5%).
- The Cowboys, who rank first in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 57.8% of the time while running the football 42.2% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Elliott's matchup with the Cardinals.
Matchup vs. Arizona
- In his two career matchups against the Cardinals, Elliott averaged 64.5 rushing yards per game, 4.0 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Elliott has had a rushing touchdown in one matchup versus the Cardinals, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- The Cardinals give up 113.7 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 15th-ranked rush defense.
- Elliott and the Cowboys will face off against the NFL's best defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (eight).
Recent Performances
- Against the Football Team last week, Elliott rushed nine times for 37 yards (4.1 yards per carry) and scored one touchdown.
- He also caught one pass for five yards and scored one touchdown through the air.
- Elliott has totaled 134 rushing yards on 37 carries (44.7 yards per game) with two touchdowns during his last three games.
- He has added 40 receiving yards on five catches (13.3 yards per game) plus one TD.
Elliott's Dallas Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Ezekiel Elliott
210
49.5%
899
10
34
51.5%
4.3
Tony Pollard
127
30.0%
710
2
15
22.7%
5.6
Dak Prescott
43
10.1%
126
1
14
21.2%
2.9
Corey Clement
26
6.1%
82
0
1
1.5%
3.2
Powered By Data Skrive