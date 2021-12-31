Sportsbooks have posted player prop bets for George Kittle ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on CBS. Kittle's San Francisco 49ers (8-7) and the Houston Texans (4-11) square off in Week 17 at Levi's Stadium.

George Kittle Prop Bet Odds

George Kittle Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kittle has caught 65 passes (85 targets) for 871 yards (58.1 per game) with six TDs this season.

Kittle has been the target of 85 of his team's 458 passing attempts this season, or 18.6% of the target share.

Kittle has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 14.3% of his team's 56 red zone pass attempts.

The 49ers have thrown the ball in 51.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 48.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Houston

Kittle had 10 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Texans, 61.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (71.5).

Kittle did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Texans.

The Texans have the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 253.7 yards per game through the air.

At 1.4 passing TDs conceded per game, the Texans defense is ranked ninth in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Titans, Kittle caught two passes for 21 yards while being targeted three times.

Over his last three games, Kittle racked up 21 catches on 24 targets and averaged 88.3 receiving yards with one touchdown.

Kittle's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % George Kittle 85 18.6% 65 871 6 8 14.3% Deebo Samuel 109 23.8% 70 1247 5 7 12.5% Brandon Aiyuk 71 15.5% 46 625 5 10 17.9% Kyle Juszczyk 36 7.9% 28 287 1 5 8.9%

