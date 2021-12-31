Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

George Kittle Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - San Francisco vs. Houston

Author:

Sportsbooks have posted player prop bets for George Kittle ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on CBS. Kittle's San Francisco 49ers (8-7) and the Houston Texans (4-11) square off in Week 17 at Levi's Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

George Kittle Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Kittle has caught 65 passes (85 targets) for 871 yards (58.1 per game) with six TDs this season.
  • Kittle has been the target of 85 of his team's 458 passing attempts this season, or 18.6% of the target share.
  • Kittle has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 14.3% of his team's 56 red zone pass attempts.
  • The 49ers have thrown the ball in 51.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 48.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Kittle's matchup with the Texans.

Matchup vs. Houston

  • Kittle had 10 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Texans, 61.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (71.5).
  • Kittle did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Texans.
  • The Texans have the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 253.7 yards per game through the air.
  • At 1.4 passing TDs conceded per game, the Texans defense is ranked ninth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Titans, Kittle caught two passes for 21 yards while being targeted three times.
  • Over his last three games, Kittle racked up 21 catches on 24 targets and averaged 88.3 receiving yards with one touchdown.

Kittle's San Francisco Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

George Kittle

85

18.6%

65

871

6

8

14.3%

Deebo Samuel

109

23.8%

70

1247

5

7

12.5%

Brandon Aiyuk

71

15.5%

46

625

5

10

17.9%

Kyle Juszczyk

36

7.9%

28

287

1

5

8.9%

Powered By Data Skrive