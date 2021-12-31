Publish date:
George Kittle Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - San Francisco vs. Houston
George Kittle Prop Bet Odds
George Kittle Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kittle has caught 65 passes (85 targets) for 871 yards (58.1 per game) with six TDs this season.
- Kittle has been the target of 85 of his team's 458 passing attempts this season, or 18.6% of the target share.
- Kittle has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 14.3% of his team's 56 red zone pass attempts.
- The 49ers have thrown the ball in 51.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 48.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Houston
- Kittle had 10 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Texans, 61.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (71.5).
- Kittle did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Texans.
- The Texans have the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 253.7 yards per game through the air.
- At 1.4 passing TDs conceded per game, the Texans defense is ranked ninth in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Titans, Kittle caught two passes for 21 yards while being targeted three times.
- Over his last three games, Kittle racked up 21 catches on 24 targets and averaged 88.3 receiving yards with one touchdown.
Kittle's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
George Kittle
85
18.6%
65
871
6
8
14.3%
Deebo Samuel
109
23.8%
70
1247
5
7
12.5%
Brandon Aiyuk
71
15.5%
46
625
5
10
17.9%
Kyle Juszczyk
36
7.9%
28
287
1
5
8.9%
