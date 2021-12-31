Publish date:
Georgia vs. Michigan Orange Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Georgia vs. Michigan
Over/Under Insights
- Georgia and its opponents have combined to score more than 45.5 points in seven of 13 games this season.
- Michigan's games have gone over 45.5 points in seven of 13 chances this season.
- The two teams combine to average 77.1 points per game, 31.6 more than the over/under in this contest.
- The 25.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 19.9 fewer than the 45.5 over/under in this contest.
- The Bulldogs and their opponents have scored an average of 51.2 points per game in 2021, 5.7 more than Friday's total.
- The 45.5-point over/under for this game is 6.8 points below the 52.3 points per game average total in Wolverines games this season.
Georgia Stats and Trends
- Georgia has played 13 games, with eight wins against the spread.
- This season, the Bulldogs have an ATS record of 7-4 in their 11 games as a favorite of 7.5 points or more.
- Georgia's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 13 opportunities (46.2%).
- This year, the Bulldogs rack up 23.3 more points per game (39.4) than the Wolverines give up (16.1).
- Georgia is 7-5 against the spread and 11-1 overall this season when the team records more than 16.1 points.
- The Bulldogs collect 126.3 more yards per game (442.5) than the Wolverines give up per contest (316.2).
- In games that Georgia piles up more than 316.2 yards, the team is 7-5 against the spread and 11-1 overall.
- The Bulldogs have 16 giveaways this season, while the Wolverines have 16 takeaways .
Michigan Stats and Trends
- In Michigan's 13 games this season, it has 11 wins against the spread.
- Michigan has gone over the point total in 53.8% of its opportunities this year (seven times in 13 games with a set point total).
- This season the Wolverines score 28.2 more points per game (37.7) than the Bulldogs give up (9.5).
- Michigan is 11-2 against the spread and 12-1 overall when the team records more than 9.5 points.
- The Wolverines collect 197.1 more yards per game (451.9) than the Bulldogs give up (254.8).
- When Michigan picks up over 254.8 yards, the team is 11-2 against the spread and 12-1 overall.
- The Wolverines have turned the ball over 11 times, five fewer times than the Bulldogs have forced turnovers (16).
Season Stats
|Georgia
|Stats
|Michigan
39.4
Avg. Points Scored
37.7
9.5
Avg. Points Allowed
16.1
442.5
Avg. Total Yards
451.9
254.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
316.2
16
Giveaways
11
16
Takeaways
16