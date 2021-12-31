The Orange Bowl will see the Georgia Bulldogs (12-1) play the Michigan Wolverines (12-1) for a spot in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Odds for Georgia vs. Michigan

Over/Under Insights

Georgia and its opponents have combined to score more than 45.5 points in seven of 13 games this season.

Michigan's games have gone over 45.5 points in seven of 13 chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 77.1 points per game, 31.6 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 25.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 19.9 fewer than the 45.5 over/under in this contest.

The Bulldogs and their opponents have scored an average of 51.2 points per game in 2021, 5.7 more than Friday's total.

The 45.5-point over/under for this game is 6.8 points below the 52.3 points per game average total in Wolverines games this season.

Georgia Stats and Trends

Georgia has played 13 games, with eight wins against the spread.

This season, the Bulldogs have an ATS record of 7-4 in their 11 games as a favorite of 7.5 points or more.

Georgia's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 13 opportunities (46.2%).

This year, the Bulldogs rack up 23.3 more points per game (39.4) than the Wolverines give up (16.1).

Georgia is 7-5 against the spread and 11-1 overall this season when the team records more than 16.1 points.

The Bulldogs collect 126.3 more yards per game (442.5) than the Wolverines give up per contest (316.2).

In games that Georgia piles up more than 316.2 yards, the team is 7-5 against the spread and 11-1 overall.

The Bulldogs have 16 giveaways this season, while the Wolverines have 16 takeaways .

Michigan Stats and Trends

In Michigan's 13 games this season, it has 11 wins against the spread.

Michigan has gone over the point total in 53.8% of its opportunities this year (seven times in 13 games with a set point total).

This season the Wolverines score 28.2 more points per game (37.7) than the Bulldogs give up (9.5).

Michigan is 11-2 against the spread and 12-1 overall when the team records more than 9.5 points.

The Wolverines collect 197.1 more yards per game (451.9) than the Bulldogs give up (254.8).

When Michigan picks up over 254.8 yards, the team is 11-2 against the spread and 12-1 overall.

The Wolverines have turned the ball over 11 times, five fewer times than the Bulldogs have forced turnovers (16).

Season Stats