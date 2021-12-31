Publish date:
Gerald Everett Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Seattle vs. Detroit
Gerald Everett Prop Bet Odds
Gerald Everett Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Everett has totaled 422 yards on 44 receptions with four touchdowns, averaging 28.1 yards per game, on 55 targets.
- So far this season, 12.5% of the 440 passes thrown by his team have gone Everett's way.
- Everett (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 15.9% of his team's 44 red zone pass attempts.
- The Seahawks have run 56.3% passing plays and 43.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 20th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Detroit
- Everett collected seven receiving yards in his lone career matchup against the Lions, 29.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Everett did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Lions.
- The 256.9 passing yards the Lions give up per game makes them the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Lions have allowed 24 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 20th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Bears, Everett grabbed four passes for 68 yards (17 yards per catch) and scored one touchdown while being targeted five times.
- During his last three games, Everett has 143 receiving yards on 10 receptions (11 targets), with two touchdowns, averaging 47.7 yards per game.
Everett's Seattle Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Gerald Everett
55
12.5%
44
422
4
7
15.9%
Tyler Lockett
99
22.5%
65
1053
5
5
11.4%
D.K. Metcalf
109
24.8%
64
846
9
14
31.8%
Freddie Swain
37
8.4%
22
253
3
4
9.1%
