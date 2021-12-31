Before placing any wagers on Gerald Everett's player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Everett's Seattle Seahawks (5-10) and the Detroit Lions (2-12-1) hit the field in Week 17 at Lumen Field.

Gerald Everett Prop Bet Odds

Gerald Everett Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Everett has totaled 422 yards on 44 receptions with four touchdowns, averaging 28.1 yards per game, on 55 targets.

So far this season, 12.5% of the 440 passes thrown by his team have gone Everett's way.

Everett (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 15.9% of his team's 44 red zone pass attempts.

The Seahawks have run 56.3% passing plays and 43.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 20th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Detroit

Everett collected seven receiving yards in his lone career matchup against the Lions, 29.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Everett did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Lions.

The 256.9 passing yards the Lions give up per game makes them the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Lions have allowed 24 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 20th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Bears, Everett grabbed four passes for 68 yards (17 yards per catch) and scored one touchdown while being targeted five times.

During his last three games, Everett has 143 receiving yards on 10 receptions (11 targets), with two touchdowns, averaging 47.7 yards per game.

Everett's Seattle Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Gerald Everett 55 12.5% 44 422 4 7 15.9% Tyler Lockett 99 22.5% 65 1053 5 5 11.4% D.K. Metcalf 109 24.8% 64 846 9 14 31.8% Freddie Swain 37 8.4% 22 253 3 4 9.1%

