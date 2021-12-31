Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Gerald Everett Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Seattle vs. Detroit

Author:

Before placing any wagers on Gerald Everett's player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Everett's Seattle Seahawks (5-10) and the Detroit Lions (2-12-1) hit the field in Week 17 at Lumen Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Gerald Everett Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Everett has totaled 422 yards on 44 receptions with four touchdowns, averaging 28.1 yards per game, on 55 targets.
  • So far this season, 12.5% of the 440 passes thrown by his team have gone Everett's way.
  • Everett (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 15.9% of his team's 44 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Seahawks have run 56.3% passing plays and 43.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 20th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Everett's matchup with the Lions.

Matchup vs. Detroit

  • Everett collected seven receiving yards in his lone career matchup against the Lions, 29.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Everett did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Lions.
  • The 256.9 passing yards the Lions give up per game makes them the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Lions have allowed 24 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 20th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Bears, Everett grabbed four passes for 68 yards (17 yards per catch) and scored one touchdown while being targeted five times.
  • During his last three games, Everett has 143 receiving yards on 10 receptions (11 targets), with two touchdowns, averaging 47.7 yards per game.

Everett's Seattle Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Gerald Everett

55

12.5%

44

422

4

7

15.9%

Tyler Lockett

99

22.5%

65

1053

5

5

11.4%

D.K. Metcalf

109

24.8%

64

846

9

14

31.8%

Freddie Swain

37

8.4%

22

253

3

4

9.1%

Powered By Data Skrive