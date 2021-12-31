Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings NFL Week 17 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Green Bay Packers (12-3) will try to extend their four-game winning run in a Week 17 clash against the Minnesota Vikings (7-8).

Odds for Packers vs. Vikings

Over/under insights

  • Green Bay has combined with its opponents to score more than 46.5 points in seven of 15 games this season.
  • So far this season, 73.3% of Minnesota's games (11/15) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 46.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 51.1, is 4.6 points greater than Sunday's over/under.
  • These two squads combine to allow 46.4 points per game, 0.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The Packers and their opponents have scored an average of 47.6 points per game in 2021, 1.1 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 49.1 PPG average total in Vikings games this season is 2.6 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Green Bay has played 15 games, with 11 wins against the spread.
  • So far this season, the Packers have been installed as favorites by a 7-point margin or more five times and are 3-2 ATS in those games.
  • Green Bay has eclipsed the over/under in 40% of its opportunities this year (six times over 15 games with a set point total).
  • The Packers average just 0.7 more points per game (25.5) than the Vikings give up (24.8).
  • When Green Bay scores more than 24.8 points, it is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
  • The Packers average 21.9 fewer yards per game (357.1) than the Vikings give up per contest (379.0).
  • Green Bay is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team piles up over 379.0 yards.
  • This year, the Packers have 10 turnovers, 12 fewer than the Vikings have takeaways (22).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Green Bay's matchup with the Vikings.
  • Minnesota has eight wins against the spread in 15 games this season.
  • This year, the Vikings won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 7 points or more.
  • Minnesota's games this year have hit the over on nine of 15 set point totals (60%).
  • This year the Vikings put up 4.0 more points per game (25.6) than the Packers give up (21.6).
  • When Minnesota records more than 21.6 points, it is 7-4 against the spread and 5-6 overall.
  • The Vikings rack up 375.4 yards per game, 44.1 more yards than the 331.3 the Packers give up.
  • When Minnesota totals over 331.3 yards, the team is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall.
  • The Vikings have turned the ball over 13 times, 13 fewer times than the Packers have forced turnovers (26).

Home and road insights

  • Green Bay is 6-1 against the spread, and 7-0 overall, at home.
  • As 7-point favorites or more at home, the Packers are 3-1 ATS.
  • In seven home games this year, Green Bay has gone over the total three times.
  • This season, Packers home games average 47.0 points, 0.5 more than this matchup's over/under (46.5).
  • Away from home, Minnesota is 3-5 overall and 5-3 against the spread.
  • Away from home, the Vikings have one win ATS (1-1) as 7-point underdogs or more.
  • In six of eight road games this year, Minnesota has hit the over.
  • Vikings away games this season average 48.8 total points, 2.3 more than this contest's over/under (46.5).

