The Green Bay Packers (12-3) will try to extend their four-game winning run in a Week 17 clash against the Minnesota Vikings (7-8).

Odds for Packers vs. Vikings

Over/under insights

Green Bay has combined with its opponents to score more than 46.5 points in seven of 15 games this season.

So far this season, 73.3% of Minnesota's games (11/15) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 46.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 51.1, is 4.6 points greater than Sunday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 46.4 points per game, 0.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Packers and their opponents have scored an average of 47.6 points per game in 2021, 1.1 more than Sunday's total.

The 49.1 PPG average total in Vikings games this season is 2.6 points more than this game's over/under.

Packers stats and trends

Green Bay has played 15 games, with 11 wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Packers have been installed as favorites by a 7-point margin or more five times and are 3-2 ATS in those games.

Green Bay has eclipsed the over/under in 40% of its opportunities this year (six times over 15 games with a set point total).

The Packers average just 0.7 more points per game (25.5) than the Vikings give up (24.8).

When Green Bay scores more than 24.8 points, it is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

The Packers average 21.9 fewer yards per game (357.1) than the Vikings give up per contest (379.0).

Green Bay is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team piles up over 379.0 yards.

This year, the Packers have 10 turnovers, 12 fewer than the Vikings have takeaways (22).

Vikings stats and trends

Minnesota has eight wins against the spread in 15 games this season.

This year, the Vikings won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 7 points or more.

Minnesota's games this year have hit the over on nine of 15 set point totals (60%).

This year the Vikings put up 4.0 more points per game (25.6) than the Packers give up (21.6).

When Minnesota records more than 21.6 points, it is 7-4 against the spread and 5-6 overall.

The Vikings rack up 375.4 yards per game, 44.1 more yards than the 331.3 the Packers give up.

When Minnesota totals over 331.3 yards, the team is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

The Vikings have turned the ball over 13 times, 13 fewer times than the Packers have forced turnovers (26).

Home and road insights

Green Bay is 6-1 against the spread, and 7-0 overall, at home.

As 7-point favorites or more at home, the Packers are 3-1 ATS.

In seven home games this year, Green Bay has gone over the total three times.

This season, Packers home games average 47.0 points, 0.5 more than this matchup's over/under (46.5).

Away from home, Minnesota is 3-5 overall and 5-3 against the spread.

Away from home, the Vikings have one win ATS (1-1) as 7-point underdogs or more.

In six of eight road games this year, Minnesota has hit the over.

Vikings away games this season average 48.8 total points, 2.3 more than this contest's over/under (46.5).

