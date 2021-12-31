Hunter Henry has player props available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Henry's New England Patriots (9-6) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) square off in Week 17 at Gillette Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Hunter Henry Prop Bet Odds

Hunter Henry Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Henry has put together a 480-yard campaign so far (32.0 receiving yards per game) with nine touchdowns, reeling in 42 balls on 64 targets.

Henry has been the target of 13.6% (64 total) of his team's 471 passing attempts this season.

With 17 targets in the red zone this season, Henry has been on the receiving end of 25.8% of his team's 66 red zone pass attempts.

The Patriots have called a pass in 52.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 47.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Henry's matchup with the Jaguars.

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

In his four matchups against the Jaguars, Henry's 17.2 receiving yards average is 17.3 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (34.5).

In four matchups, Henry has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Jaguars.

The 242.4 passing yards the Jaguars allow per game makes them the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Jaguars have conceded 20 passing TDs this year (1.3 per game), ranking them sixth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Against the Bills last week, Henry was targeted six times and totaled nine yards on one reception.

Henry has recorded 86 receiving yards (28.7 per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in seven passes on 14 targets during his last three games.

Henry's New England Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Hunter Henry 64 13.6% 42 480 9 17 25.8% Jakobi Meyers 110 23.4% 71 723 1 12 18.2% Kendrick Bourne 60 12.7% 47 700 5 4 6.1% Nelson Agholor 61 13.0% 36 450 3 6 9.1%

Powered By Data Skrive