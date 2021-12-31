Publish date:
Hunter Henry Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New England vs. Jacksonville
Hunter Henry Prop Bet Odds
Hunter Henry Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Henry has put together a 480-yard campaign so far (32.0 receiving yards per game) with nine touchdowns, reeling in 42 balls on 64 targets.
- Henry has been the target of 13.6% (64 total) of his team's 471 passing attempts this season.
- With 17 targets in the red zone this season, Henry has been on the receiving end of 25.8% of his team's 66 red zone pass attempts.
- The Patriots have called a pass in 52.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 47.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Jacksonville
- In his four matchups against the Jaguars, Henry's 17.2 receiving yards average is 17.3 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (34.5).
- In four matchups, Henry has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Jaguars.
- The 242.4 passing yards the Jaguars allow per game makes them the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Jaguars have conceded 20 passing TDs this year (1.3 per game), ranking them sixth among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Against the Bills last week, Henry was targeted six times and totaled nine yards on one reception.
- Henry has recorded 86 receiving yards (28.7 per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in seven passes on 14 targets during his last three games.
Henry's New England Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Hunter Henry
64
13.6%
42
480
9
17
25.8%
Jakobi Meyers
110
23.4%
71
723
1
12
18.2%
Kendrick Bourne
60
12.7%
47
700
5
4
6.1%
Nelson Agholor
61
13.0%
36
450
3
6
9.1%
