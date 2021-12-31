Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Hunter Henry Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New England vs. Jacksonville

Author:

Hunter Henry has player props available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Henry's New England Patriots (9-6) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) square off in Week 17 at Gillette Stadium.

Hunter Henry Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Henry has put together a 480-yard campaign so far (32.0 receiving yards per game) with nine touchdowns, reeling in 42 balls on 64 targets.
  • Henry has been the target of 13.6% (64 total) of his team's 471 passing attempts this season.
  • With 17 targets in the red zone this season, Henry has been on the receiving end of 25.8% of his team's 66 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Patriots have called a pass in 52.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 47.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Jacksonville

  • In his four matchups against the Jaguars, Henry's 17.2 receiving yards average is 17.3 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (34.5).
  • In four matchups, Henry has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Jaguars.
  • The 242.4 passing yards the Jaguars allow per game makes them the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Jaguars have conceded 20 passing TDs this year (1.3 per game), ranking them sixth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Bills last week, Henry was targeted six times and totaled nine yards on one reception.
  • Henry has recorded 86 receiving yards (28.7 per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in seven passes on 14 targets during his last three games.

Henry's New England Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Hunter Henry

64

13.6%

42

480

9

17

25.8%

Jakobi Meyers

110

23.4%

71

723

1

12

18.2%

Kendrick Bourne

60

12.7%

47

700

5

4

6.1%

Nelson Agholor

61

13.0%

36

450

3

6

9.1%

