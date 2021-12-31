Publish date:
Hunter Renfrow Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Las Vegas vs. Indianapolis
Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Odds
Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Renfrow has been targeted 114 times and has 92 catches, leading the Raiders with 949 yards (63.3 ypg) while hauling in six touchdowns this season.
- Renfrow has been the target of 114 of his team's 559 passing attempts this season, or 20.4% of the target share.
- Renfrow (19 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 28.8% of his team's 66 red zone pass attempts.
- The Raiders, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 38.7% of the time.
Matchup vs. Indianapolis
- Renfrow is averaging 28 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Colts, 37.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (65.5).
- In two matchups versus the Colts, Renfrow has not had a touchdown catch.
- The 248.3 passing yards the Colts yield per game makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Colts have allowed 29 touchdowns through the air (1.9 per game). They are 31st in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Broncos last week, Renfrow was targeted three times and totaled 40 yards on three receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- Over his last three games, Renfrow has totaled 189 yards on 19 receptions with two touchdowns, averaging 63.0 yards per game, on 22 targets.
Renfrow's Las Vegas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Hunter Renfrow
114
20.4%
92
949
6
19
28.8%
Darren Waller
84
15.0%
53
643
2
11
16.7%
Bryan Edwards
52
9.3%
30
508
3
7
10.6%
DeSean Jackson
31
-
19
449
2
0
-
