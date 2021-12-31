Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Hunter Renfrow and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Renfrow's Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) and the Indianapolis Colts (9-6) square off in a Week 17 matchup from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Odds

Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Renfrow has been targeted 114 times and has 92 catches, leading the Raiders with 949 yards (63.3 ypg) while hauling in six touchdowns this season.

Renfrow has been the target of 114 of his team's 559 passing attempts this season, or 20.4% of the target share.

Renfrow (19 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 28.8% of his team's 66 red zone pass attempts.

The Raiders, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 38.7% of the time.

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

Renfrow is averaging 28 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Colts, 37.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (65.5).

In two matchups versus the Colts, Renfrow has not had a touchdown catch.

The 248.3 passing yards the Colts yield per game makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Colts have allowed 29 touchdowns through the air (1.9 per game). They are 31st in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Broncos last week, Renfrow was targeted three times and totaled 40 yards on three receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Over his last three games, Renfrow has totaled 189 yards on 19 receptions with two touchdowns, averaging 63.0 yards per game, on 22 targets.

Renfrow's Las Vegas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Hunter Renfrow 114 20.4% 92 949 6 19 28.8% Darren Waller 84 15.0% 53 643 2 11 16.7% Bryan Edwards 52 9.3% 30 508 3 7 10.6% DeSean Jackson 31 - 19 449 2 0 -

