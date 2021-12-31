Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Hunter Renfrow Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Las Vegas vs. Indianapolis

Author:

Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Hunter Renfrow and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Renfrow's Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) and the Indianapolis Colts (9-6) square off in a Week 17 matchup from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Renfrow has been targeted 114 times and has 92 catches, leading the Raiders with 949 yards (63.3 ypg) while hauling in six touchdowns this season.
  • Renfrow has been the target of 114 of his team's 559 passing attempts this season, or 20.4% of the target share.
  • Renfrow (19 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 28.8% of his team's 66 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Raiders, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 38.7% of the time.
Matchup vs. Indianapolis

  • Renfrow is averaging 28 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Colts, 37.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (65.5).
  • In two matchups versus the Colts, Renfrow has not had a touchdown catch.
  • The 248.3 passing yards the Colts yield per game makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Colts have allowed 29 touchdowns through the air (1.9 per game). They are 31st in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Broncos last week, Renfrow was targeted three times and totaled 40 yards on three receptions while scoring one touchdown.
  • Over his last three games, Renfrow has totaled 189 yards on 19 receptions with two touchdowns, averaging 63.0 yards per game, on 22 targets.

Renfrow's Las Vegas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Hunter Renfrow

114

20.4%

92

949

6

19

28.8%

Darren Waller

84

15.0%

53

643

2

11

16.7%

Bryan Edwards

52

9.3%

30

508

3

7

10.6%

DeSean Jackson

31

-

19

449

2

0

-

