December 31, 2021
Indianapolis Colts vs. Las Vegas Raiders NFL Week 17 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Indianapolis Colts (9-6) will try to extend their three-game winning run in a Week 17 clash against the Las Vegas Raiders (8-7).

Odds for Colts vs. Raiders

Over/under insights

  • Indianapolis and its opponents have gone over the current 44.5-point total in seven of 15 games this season.
  • Las Vegas' games have gone over 44.5 points in eight of 15 chances this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 49.1, is 4.6 points more than Sunday's over/under.
  • This contest's total is 2.4 points under the 46.9 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
  • Colts games this season feature an average total of 47.1 points, a number 2.6 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 44.5-point total for this game is 3.1 points below the 47.6 points per game average total in Raiders games this season.
  • In Indianapolis' 15 games this year, it has 10 wins against the spread.
  • The Colts are 3-1 ATS when favored by 5 points or more this season.
  • Indianapolis has gone over the point total in 53.3% of its opportunities this year (eight times over 15 games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Colts rack up just 2.2 more points per game (28.0) than the Raiders allow (25.8).
  • When Indianapolis records more than 25.8 points, it is 7-2 against the spread and 7-2 overall.
  • The Colts average 25.1 more yards per game (360.4) than the Raiders allow per matchup (335.3).
  • Indianapolis is 8-2 against the spread and 6-4 overall when the team piles up more than 335.3 yards.
  • The Colts have turned the ball over 17 times this season, four more turnovers than the Raiders have forced (13).
  • In Las Vegas' 15 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Raiders have an against-the-spread record of 3-1 in their four games as an underdog of 5 points or more.
  • Las Vegas has gone over the point total in 46.7% of its opportunities this season (seven times in 15 games with a set point total).
  • This year the Raiders average per game (21.1) than the Colts surrender (21.1).
  • Las Vegas is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall when the team records more than 21.1 points.
  • The Raiders average 367.5 yards per game, 21.5 more yards than the 346.0 the Colts give up.
  • Las Vegas is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team picks up more than 346.0 yards.
  • This season the Raiders have 22 turnovers, nine fewer than the Colts have takeaways (31).

Home and road insights

  • Indianapolis is 4-4 overall, and 4-4 against the spread, at home.
  • At home, as 5-point favorites or more, the Colts have two wins ATS (2-1).
  • This season, Indianapolis has hit the over in four of eight home games.
  • Colts home games this season average 48.1 total points, 3.6 more than this contest's over/under (44.5).
  • Las Vegas is 3-4 against the spread, and 4-3 overall, in away games.
  • This year, in seven away games, Las Vegas has hit the over three times.
  • This season, Raiders away games average 47.1 points, 2.6 more than this contest's over/under (44.5).

