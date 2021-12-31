The Indianapolis Colts (9-6) will try to extend their three-game winning run in a Week 17 clash against the Las Vegas Raiders (8-7).

Odds for Colts vs. Raiders

Over/under insights

Indianapolis and its opponents have gone over the current 44.5-point total in seven of 15 games this season.

Las Vegas' games have gone over 44.5 points in eight of 15 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 49.1, is 4.6 points more than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's total is 2.4 points under the 46.9 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Colts games this season feature an average total of 47.1 points, a number 2.6 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 44.5-point total for this game is 3.1 points below the 47.6 points per game average total in Raiders games this season.

Colts stats and trends

In Indianapolis' 15 games this year, it has 10 wins against the spread.

The Colts are 3-1 ATS when favored by 5 points or more this season.

Indianapolis has gone over the point total in 53.3% of its opportunities this year (eight times over 15 games with a set point total).

This year, the Colts rack up just 2.2 more points per game (28.0) than the Raiders allow (25.8).

When Indianapolis records more than 25.8 points, it is 7-2 against the spread and 7-2 overall.

The Colts average 25.1 more yards per game (360.4) than the Raiders allow per matchup (335.3).

Indianapolis is 8-2 against the spread and 6-4 overall when the team piles up more than 335.3 yards.

The Colts have turned the ball over 17 times this season, four more turnovers than the Raiders have forced (13).

Raiders stats and trends

In Las Vegas' 15 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.

This season, the Raiders have an against-the-spread record of 3-1 in their four games as an underdog of 5 points or more.

Las Vegas has gone over the point total in 46.7% of its opportunities this season (seven times in 15 games with a set point total).

This year the Raiders average per game (21.1) than the Colts surrender (21.1).

Las Vegas is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall when the team records more than 21.1 points.

The Raiders average 367.5 yards per game, 21.5 more yards than the 346.0 the Colts give up.

Las Vegas is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team picks up more than 346.0 yards.

This season the Raiders have 22 turnovers, nine fewer than the Colts have takeaways (31).

Home and road insights

Indianapolis is 4-4 overall, and 4-4 against the spread, at home.

At home, as 5-point favorites or more, the Colts have two wins ATS (2-1).

This season, Indianapolis has hit the over in four of eight home games.

Colts home games this season average 48.1 total points, 3.6 more than this contest's over/under (44.5).

Las Vegas is 3-4 against the spread, and 4-3 overall, in away games.

This year, in seven away games, Las Vegas has hit the over three times.

This season, Raiders away games average 47.1 points, 2.6 more than this contest's over/under (44.5).

