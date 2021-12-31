Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Ja'Marr Chase Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Cincinnati vs. Kansas City

Author:

Sportsbooks have listed player props for Ja'Marr Chase ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals (9-6) take on the Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) in Week 17 at Paul Brown Stadium.

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Chase has 68 catches (112 targets) and a team-high 1,163 receiving yards (77.5 ypg) plus 10 touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 23.0% of the 486 passes thrown by his team have gone Chase's way.
  • With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Chase has been on the receiving end of 21.2% of his team's 52 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bengals have run 54.9% passing plays and 45.1% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Chase's matchup with the Chiefs.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • The 257.2 passing yards the Chiefs allow per game makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season.
  • At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the Chiefs defense is ranked 16th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Ravens, Chase was targeted 10 times and racked up seven catches for 125 yards (17.9 yards per catch).
  • Chase has caught 13 passes on 22 targets for 205 yards and two touchdowns in his last three games, averaging 68.3 yards per game.

Chase's Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Ja'Marr Chase

112

23.0%

68

1163

10

11

21.2%

Tee Higgins

105

21.6%

71

1029

6

11

21.2%

Tyler Boyd

88

18.1%

63

792

4

6

11.5%

C.J. Uzomah

57

11.7%

45

461

5

7

13.5%

