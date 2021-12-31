Sportsbooks have listed player props for Ja'Marr Chase ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals (9-6) take on the Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) in Week 17 at Paul Brown Stadium.

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Chase has 68 catches (112 targets) and a team-high 1,163 receiving yards (77.5 ypg) plus 10 touchdowns.

So far this season, 23.0% of the 486 passes thrown by his team have gone Chase's way.

With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Chase has been on the receiving end of 21.2% of his team's 52 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals have run 54.9% passing plays and 45.1% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

The 257.2 passing yards the Chiefs allow per game makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season.

At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the Chiefs defense is ranked 16th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Ravens, Chase was targeted 10 times and racked up seven catches for 125 yards (17.9 yards per catch).

Chase has caught 13 passes on 22 targets for 205 yards and two touchdowns in his last three games, averaging 68.3 yards per game.

Chase's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Ja'Marr Chase 112 23.0% 68 1163 10 11 21.2% Tee Higgins 105 21.6% 71 1029 6 11 21.2% Tyler Boyd 88 18.1% 63 792 4 6 11.5% C.J. Uzomah 57 11.7% 45 461 5 7 13.5%

