Publish date:
Ja'Marr Chase Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Cincinnati vs. Kansas City
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds
Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Chase has 68 catches (112 targets) and a team-high 1,163 receiving yards (77.5 ypg) plus 10 touchdowns.
- So far this season, 23.0% of the 486 passes thrown by his team have gone Chase's way.
- With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Chase has been on the receiving end of 21.2% of his team's 52 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bengals have run 54.9% passing plays and 45.1% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Chase's matchup with the Chiefs.
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- The 257.2 passing yards the Chiefs allow per game makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season.
- At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the Chiefs defense is ranked 16th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Ravens, Chase was targeted 10 times and racked up seven catches for 125 yards (17.9 yards per catch).
- Chase has caught 13 passes on 22 targets for 205 yards and two touchdowns in his last three games, averaging 68.3 yards per game.
Chase's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Ja'Marr Chase
112
23.0%
68
1163
10
11
21.2%
Tee Higgins
105
21.6%
71
1029
6
11
21.2%
Tyler Boyd
88
18.1%
63
792
4
6
11.5%
C.J. Uzomah
57
11.7%
45
461
5
7
13.5%
Powered By Data Skrive