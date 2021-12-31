There will be player prop betting options available for Jakobi Meyers before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Meyers and the New England Patriots (9-6) square off against the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) in Week 17 at Gillette Stadium.

Jakobi Meyers Prop Bet Odds

Jakobi Meyers Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Meyers' team-high 723 receiving yards (48.2 per game) have come via 71 catches (110 targets), and he has one touchdown.

Meyers has been the target of 23.4% (110 total) of his team's 471 passing attempts this season.

Meyers (12 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 18.2% of his team's 66 red zone pass attempts.

The Patriots, who rank 11th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 52.5% of the time while running the football 47.5% of the time.

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

The 242.4 yards per game the Jaguars are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense.

The Jaguars have given up 20 passing TDs this year (1.3 per game), ranking them sixth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Meyers put together a 59-yard performance against the Bills last week on six catches while being targeted eight times.

Over his last three games, Meyers has 12 receptions (20 targets) for 103 yards, averaging 34.3 yards per game.

Meyers' New England Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jakobi Meyers 110 23.4% 71 723 1 12 18.2% Kendrick Bourne 60 12.7% 47 700 5 4 6.1% Hunter Henry 64 13.6% 42 480 9 17 25.8% Nelson Agholor 61 13.0% 36 450 3 6 9.1%

