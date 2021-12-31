Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Jakobi Meyers Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New England vs. Jacksonville

Author:

There will be player prop betting options available for Jakobi Meyers before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Meyers and the New England Patriots (9-6) square off against the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) in Week 17 at Gillette Stadium.

Jakobi Meyers Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Meyers' team-high 723 receiving yards (48.2 per game) have come via 71 catches (110 targets), and he has one touchdown.
  • Meyers has been the target of 23.4% (110 total) of his team's 471 passing attempts this season.
  • Meyers (12 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 18.2% of his team's 66 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Patriots, who rank 11th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 52.5% of the time while running the football 47.5% of the time.
  Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Meyers' matchup with the Jaguars.

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

  • The 242.4 yards per game the Jaguars are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Jaguars have given up 20 passing TDs this year (1.3 per game), ranking them sixth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Meyers put together a 59-yard performance against the Bills last week on six catches while being targeted eight times.
  • Over his last three games, Meyers has 12 receptions (20 targets) for 103 yards, averaging 34.3 yards per game.

Meyers' New England Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Jakobi Meyers

110

23.4%

71

723

1

12

18.2%

Kendrick Bourne

60

12.7%

47

700

5

4

6.1%

Hunter Henry

64

13.6%

42

480

9

17

25.8%

Nelson Agholor

61

13.0%

36

450

3

6

9.1%

