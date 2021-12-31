Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Jalen Hurts Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Philadelphia vs. Washington

Author:

Bookmakers have listed plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Jalen Hurts, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) ready for an NFC East matchup in Week 17 against the Washington Football Team (6-9) at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Hurts has thrown for 2,930 yards while completing 61.1% of his passes (248-of-406), with 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions this year (195.3 per game).
  • He also has 740 rushing yards on 132 carries with 10 touchdowns, averaging 49.3 yards per game.
  • The Eagles have thrown the football in 47.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 52.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks ninth in the NFL in points scored.
  • Hurts has thrown 53 passes in the red zone this season, 35.1% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Washington

  • Hurts' 122.7 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Football Team are 90.8 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Hurts threw a touchdown pass once over those games against the Football Team.
  • The Football Team are conceding 280.2 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Football Team have allowed 33 touchdowns through the air (2.2 per game). They are 32nd in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Giants, Hurts completed 58.6% of his pass attempts for 199 yards, while tossing two touchdowns.
  • Over his last three games, Hurts has recorded 495 passing yards (165.0 per game) while connecting on 37 of 55 passes (67.3% completion percentage), with three touchdowns and one interception.
  • He's also rushed 10 times for 45 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 15.0 yards per game.

Hurts' Philadelphia Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Devonta Smith

94

21.7%

58

821

5

7

12.3%

Dallas Goedert

69

15.9%

50

759

4

6

10.5%

Quez Watkins

51

11.8%

36

548

0

7

12.3%

