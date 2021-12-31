Bookmakers have listed plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Jalen Hurts, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) ready for an NFC East matchup in Week 17 against the Washington Football Team (6-9) at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Odds

Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hurts has thrown for 2,930 yards while completing 61.1% of his passes (248-of-406), with 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions this year (195.3 per game).

He also has 740 rushing yards on 132 carries with 10 touchdowns, averaging 49.3 yards per game.

The Eagles have thrown the football in 47.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 52.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks ninth in the NFL in points scored.

Hurts has thrown 53 passes in the red zone this season, 35.1% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Hurts' matchup with Washington.

Matchup vs. Washington

Hurts' 122.7 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Football Team are 90.8 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Hurts threw a touchdown pass once over those games against the Football Team.

The Football Team are conceding 280.2 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense.

The Football Team have allowed 33 touchdowns through the air (2.2 per game). They are 32nd in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Giants, Hurts completed 58.6% of his pass attempts for 199 yards, while tossing two touchdowns.

Over his last three games, Hurts has recorded 495 passing yards (165.0 per game) while connecting on 37 of 55 passes (67.3% completion percentage), with three touchdowns and one interception.

He's also rushed 10 times for 45 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 15.0 yards per game.

Hurts' Philadelphia Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Devonta Smith 94 21.7% 58 821 5 7 12.3% Dallas Goedert 69 15.9% 50 759 4 6 10.5% Quez Watkins 51 11.8% 36 548 0 7 12.3%

Powered By Data Skrive