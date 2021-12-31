Publish date:
Jalen Hurts Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Philadelphia vs. Washington
Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Odds
Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Hurts has thrown for 2,930 yards while completing 61.1% of his passes (248-of-406), with 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions this year (195.3 per game).
- He also has 740 rushing yards on 132 carries with 10 touchdowns, averaging 49.3 yards per game.
- The Eagles have thrown the football in 47.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 52.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks ninth in the NFL in points scored.
- Hurts has thrown 53 passes in the red zone this season, 35.1% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Washington
- Hurts' 122.7 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Football Team are 90.8 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Hurts threw a touchdown pass once over those games against the Football Team.
- The Football Team are conceding 280.2 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense.
- The Football Team have allowed 33 touchdowns through the air (2.2 per game). They are 32nd in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Giants, Hurts completed 58.6% of his pass attempts for 199 yards, while tossing two touchdowns.
- Over his last three games, Hurts has recorded 495 passing yards (165.0 per game) while connecting on 37 of 55 passes (67.3% completion percentage), with three touchdowns and one interception.
- He's also rushed 10 times for 45 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 15.0 yards per game.
Hurts' Philadelphia Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Devonta Smith
94
21.7%
58
821
5
7
12.3%
Dallas Goedert
69
15.9%
50
759
4
6
10.5%
Quez Watkins
51
11.8%
36
548
0
7
12.3%
