December 31, 2021
Jamaal Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Detroit vs. Seattle

Author:

Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Jamaal Williams and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on FOX. Williams and the Detroit Lions (2-12-1) take the field against the Seattle Seahawks (5-10) in Week 17 at Lumen Field.

Jamaal Williams Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Williams has taken 129 carries for 536 yards (35.7 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • He has added 22 catches for 126 yards (8.4 per game).
  • He has handled 129, or 34.0%, of his team's 379 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Lions have called a pass in 58.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 29th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Seattle

  • Against the Seahawks, Williams' 5.7 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups are 27.8 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Williams has not run for a touchdown against the Seahawks.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Seahawks are 16th in the NFL, allowing 114.6 yards per game.
  • This season the Seahawks are ranked 16th in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (13).

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Falcons, Williams ran for 77 yards on 19 carries (averaging 4.1 yards per carry).
  • Over his last three outings, Williams has rushed for 77 yards (25.7 per game) on 19 carries.

Williams' Detroit Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Jamaal Williams

129

34.0%

536

2

19

42.2%

4.2

D'Andre Swift

140

36.9%

555

4

17

37.8%

4.0

Craig Reynolds

48

12.7%

224

0

3

6.7%

4.7

Godwin Igwebuike

18

4.7%

118

1

1

2.2%

6.6

