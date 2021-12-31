Publish date:
Jamaal Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Detroit vs. Seattle
Jamaal Williams Prop Bet Odds
Jamaal Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Williams has taken 129 carries for 536 yards (35.7 per game) and two touchdowns.
- He has added 22 catches for 126 yards (8.4 per game).
- He has handled 129, or 34.0%, of his team's 379 rushing attempts this season.
- The Lions have called a pass in 58.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 29th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Seattle
- Against the Seahawks, Williams' 5.7 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups are 27.8 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Williams has not run for a touchdown against the Seahawks.
- In terms of defending against the run, the Seahawks are 16th in the NFL, allowing 114.6 yards per game.
- This season the Seahawks are ranked 16th in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (13).
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Falcons, Williams ran for 77 yards on 19 carries (averaging 4.1 yards per carry).
- Over his last three outings, Williams has rushed for 77 yards (25.7 per game) on 19 carries.
Williams' Detroit Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Jamaal Williams
129
34.0%
536
2
19
42.2%
4.2
D'Andre Swift
140
36.9%
555
4
17
37.8%
4.0
Craig Reynolds
48
12.7%
224
0
3
6.7%
4.7
Godwin Igwebuike
18
4.7%
118
1
1
2.2%
6.6
