Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Jamaal Williams and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on FOX. Williams and the Detroit Lions (2-12-1) take the field against the Seattle Seahawks (5-10) in Week 17 at Lumen Field.

Jamaal Williams Prop Bet Odds

Jamaal Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Williams has taken 129 carries for 536 yards (35.7 per game) and two touchdowns.

He has added 22 catches for 126 yards (8.4 per game).

He has handled 129, or 34.0%, of his team's 379 rushing attempts this season.

The Lions have called a pass in 58.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 29th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Seattle

Against the Seahawks, Williams' 5.7 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups are 27.8 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Williams has not run for a touchdown against the Seahawks.

In terms of defending against the run, the Seahawks are 16th in the NFL, allowing 114.6 yards per game.

This season the Seahawks are ranked 16th in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (13).

Recent Performances

Last week against the Falcons, Williams ran for 77 yards on 19 carries (averaging 4.1 yards per carry).

Over his last three outings, Williams has rushed for 77 yards (25.7 per game) on 19 carries.

Williams' Detroit Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Jamaal Williams 129 34.0% 536 2 19 42.2% 4.2 D'Andre Swift 140 36.9% 555 4 17 37.8% 4.0 Craig Reynolds 48 12.7% 224 0 3 6.7% 4.7 Godwin Igwebuike 18 4.7% 118 1 1 2.2% 6.6

