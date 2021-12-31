Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
James Conner Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Arizona vs. Dallas

Author:

Before placing any bets on James Conner's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. This Week 17 matchup sees Conner's Arizona Cardinals (10-5) take on the Dallas Cowboys (11-4) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

James Conner Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Conner has a team-high 700 rushing yards (46.7 per game) and 14 touchdowns.
  • He also has 31 receptions for 334 yards (22.3 per game) and two TDs.
  • His team has run the ball 436 times this season, and he's taken 187 of those attempts (42.9%).
  • The Cardinals, who rank 10th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.1% of the time while running the football 45.9% of the time.
Matchup vs. Dallas

  • Conner's 22 rushing yards in his one career matchup against the Cowboys are 12.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Conner did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Cowboys.
  • The Cowboys have the NFL's 12th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 109.5 yards per game.
  • Conner and the Cardinals will face off against the NFL's seventh-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (12).

Recent Performances

  • Conner did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Colts.
  • Over his last three games, Conner has collected 70 rushing yards (23.3 per game) on 21 attempts with two touchdowns.
  • Conner also has 11 catches for 125 yards (41.7 per game).

Conner's Arizona Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

James Conner

187

42.9%

700

14

39

43.3%

3.7

Chase Edmonds

98

22.5%

539

2

16

17.8%

5.5

Kyler Murray

74

17.0%

344

5

23

25.6%

4.6

Eno Benjamin

25

5.7%

84

1

1

1.1%

3.4

