James Conner Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Arizona vs. Dallas
James Conner Prop Bet Odds
James Conner Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Conner has a team-high 700 rushing yards (46.7 per game) and 14 touchdowns.
- He also has 31 receptions for 334 yards (22.3 per game) and two TDs.
- His team has run the ball 436 times this season, and he's taken 187 of those attempts (42.9%).
- The Cardinals, who rank 10th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.1% of the time while running the football 45.9% of the time.
Matchup vs. Dallas
- Conner's 22 rushing yards in his one career matchup against the Cowboys are 12.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Conner did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Cowboys.
- The Cowboys have the NFL's 12th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 109.5 yards per game.
- Conner and the Cardinals will face off against the NFL's seventh-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (12).
Recent Performances
- Conner did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Colts.
- Over his last three games, Conner has collected 70 rushing yards (23.3 per game) on 21 attempts with two touchdowns.
- Conner also has 11 catches for 125 yards (41.7 per game).
Conner's Arizona Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
James Conner
187
42.9%
700
14
39
43.3%
3.7
Chase Edmonds
98
22.5%
539
2
16
17.8%
5.5
Kyler Murray
74
17.0%
344
5
23
25.6%
4.6
Eno Benjamin
25
5.7%
84
1
1
1.1%
3.4
