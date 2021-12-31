Before placing any bets on James Conner's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. This Week 17 matchup sees Conner's Arizona Cardinals (10-5) take on the Dallas Cowboys (11-4) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

James Conner Prop Bet Odds

James Conner Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Conner has a team-high 700 rushing yards (46.7 per game) and 14 touchdowns.

He also has 31 receptions for 334 yards (22.3 per game) and two TDs.

His team has run the ball 436 times this season, and he's taken 187 of those attempts (42.9%).

The Cardinals, who rank 10th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.1% of the time while running the football 45.9% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Conner's matchup with the Cowboys.

Matchup vs. Dallas

Conner's 22 rushing yards in his one career matchup against the Cowboys are 12.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Conner did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Cowboys.

The Cowboys have the NFL's 12th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 109.5 yards per game.

Conner and the Cardinals will face off against the NFL's seventh-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (12).

Recent Performances

Conner did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Colts.

Over his last three games, Conner has collected 70 rushing yards (23.3 per game) on 21 attempts with two touchdowns.

Conner also has 11 catches for 125 yards (41.7 per game).

Conner's Arizona Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt James Conner 187 42.9% 700 14 39 43.3% 3.7 Chase Edmonds 98 22.5% 539 2 16 17.8% 5.5 Kyler Murray 74 17.0% 344 5 23 25.6% 4.6 Eno Benjamin 25 5.7% 84 1 1 1.1% 3.4

Powered By Data Skrive