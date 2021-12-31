Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
James O'Shaughnessy Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Jacksonville vs. New England

Author:

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on James O'Shaughnessy for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. O'Shaughnessy's Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) and the New England Patriots (9-6) square off in a Week 17 matchup from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

James O'Shaughnessy Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • O'Shaughnessy has caught 24 grabs for 244 yards this season. He has been targeted 34 times, and is averaging 16.3 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 6.2% of the 545 passes thrown by his team have gone O'Shaughnessy's way.
  • The Jaguars have run 61.3% passing plays and 38.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 32nd in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. New England

  • Against the Patriots, O'Shaughnessy has averaged 10.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups, 19.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In two matchups versus the Patriots, O'Shaughnessy has not had a TD catch.
  • Note: O'Shaughnessy's stats vs. Patriots date back to 2016.
  • The Patriots have the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 209.0 yards per game through the air.
  • The Patriots' defense is fourth in the NFL, conceding 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Jets, O'Shaughnessy was targeted four times and racked up four catches for 49 yards.
  • O'Shaughnessy's stat line over his last three games shows 12 catches for 130 yards. He put up 43.3 receiving yards per game and was targeted 14 times.

O'Shaughnessy's Jacksonville Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

James O'Shaughnessy

34

6.2%

24

244

0

0

0.0%

Marvin Jones Jr.

106

19.4%

64

698

3

14

32.6%

Laviska Shenault Jr.

90

16.5%

56

544

0

6

14.0%

Dan Arnold

52

-

35

408

0

4

-

