Publish date:
James O'Shaughnessy Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Jacksonville vs. New England
James O'Shaughnessy Prop Bet Odds
James O'Shaughnessy Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- O'Shaughnessy has caught 24 grabs for 244 yards this season. He has been targeted 34 times, and is averaging 16.3 yards per game.
- So far this season, 6.2% of the 545 passes thrown by his team have gone O'Shaughnessy's way.
- The Jaguars have run 61.3% passing plays and 38.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 32nd in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. New England
- Against the Patriots, O'Shaughnessy has averaged 10.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups, 19.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In two matchups versus the Patriots, O'Shaughnessy has not had a TD catch.
- Note: O'Shaughnessy's stats vs. Patriots date back to 2016.
- The Patriots have the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 209.0 yards per game through the air.
- The Patriots' defense is fourth in the NFL, conceding 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Jets, O'Shaughnessy was targeted four times and racked up four catches for 49 yards.
- O'Shaughnessy's stat line over his last three games shows 12 catches for 130 yards. He put up 43.3 receiving yards per game and was targeted 14 times.
O'Shaughnessy's Jacksonville Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
James O'Shaughnessy
34
6.2%
24
244
0
0
0.0%
Marvin Jones Jr.
106
19.4%
64
698
3
14
32.6%
Laviska Shenault Jr.
90
16.5%
56
544
0
6
14.0%
Dan Arnold
52
-
35
408
0
4
-
