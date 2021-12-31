In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on James O'Shaughnessy for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. O'Shaughnessy's Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) and the New England Patriots (9-6) square off in a Week 17 matchup from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

James O'Shaughnessy Prop Bet Odds

James O'Shaughnessy Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

O'Shaughnessy has caught 24 grabs for 244 yards this season. He has been targeted 34 times, and is averaging 16.3 yards per game.

So far this season, 6.2% of the 545 passes thrown by his team have gone O'Shaughnessy's way.

The Jaguars have run 61.3% passing plays and 38.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 32nd in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. New England

Against the Patriots, O'Shaughnessy has averaged 10.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups, 19.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In two matchups versus the Patriots, O'Shaughnessy has not had a TD catch.

Note: O'Shaughnessy's stats vs. Patriots date back to 2016.

The Patriots have the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 209.0 yards per game through the air.

The Patriots' defense is fourth in the NFL, conceding 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Jets, O'Shaughnessy was targeted four times and racked up four catches for 49 yards.

O'Shaughnessy's stat line over his last three games shows 12 catches for 130 yards. He put up 43.3 receiving yards per game and was targeted 14 times.

O'Shaughnessy's Jacksonville Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % James O'Shaughnessy 34 6.2% 24 244 0 0 0.0% Marvin Jones Jr. 106 19.4% 64 698 3 14 32.6% Laviska Shenault Jr. 90 16.5% 56 544 0 6 14.0% Dan Arnold 52 - 35 408 0 4 -

