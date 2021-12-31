Jamison Crowder has player prop bets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Crowder's New York Jets (4-11) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) face off in a Week 17 matchup from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Jamison Crowder Prop Bet Odds

Jamison Crowder Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Crowder has recorded 431 receiving yards (28.7 per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 50 passes on 71 targets this year.

Crowder has been the target of 71 of his team's 550 passing attempts this season, or 12.9% of the target share.

With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Crowder has been on the receiving end of 17.2% of his team's 64 red zone pass attempts.

The Jets, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 62.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 38.0% of the time.

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

Against the Buccaneers, Crowder racked up zero receiving yards in one career matchup, 33.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Crowder did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Buccaneers.

Note: Crowder's stats vs. Buccaneers date back to 2016.

The Buccaneers are conceding 259.6 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.

The Buccaneers have surrendered 23 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 16th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Crowder did not record a catch in last week's game against the Jaguars.

Crowder's in his last three games stat line reveals eight catches for 59 yards. He put up 19.7 yards per game, and was targeted 14 times.

Crowder's New York Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jamison Crowder 71 12.9% 50 431 2 11 17.2% Elijah Moore 77 14.0% 43 538 5 7 10.9% Corey Davis 59 10.7% 34 492 4 4 6.2% Braxton Berrios 53 9.6% 38 366 1 5 7.8%

