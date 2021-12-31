Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Jamison Crowder Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New York vs. Tampa Bay

Author:

Jamison Crowder has player prop bets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Crowder's New York Jets (4-11) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) face off in a Week 17 matchup from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Jamison Crowder Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Crowder has recorded 431 receiving yards (28.7 per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 50 passes on 71 targets this year.
  • Crowder has been the target of 71 of his team's 550 passing attempts this season, or 12.9% of the target share.
  • With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Crowder has been on the receiving end of 17.2% of his team's 64 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Jets, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 62.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 38.0% of the time.
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • Against the Buccaneers, Crowder racked up zero receiving yards in one career matchup, 33.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Crowder did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Buccaneers.
  • Note: Crowder's stats vs. Buccaneers date back to 2016.
  • The Buccaneers are conceding 259.6 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Buccaneers have surrendered 23 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 16th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Crowder did not record a catch in last week's game against the Jaguars.
  • Crowder's in his last three games stat line reveals eight catches for 59 yards. He put up 19.7 yards per game, and was targeted 14 times.

Crowder's New York Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Jamison Crowder

71

12.9%

50

431

2

11

17.2%

Elijah Moore

77

14.0%

43

538

5

7

10.9%

Corey Davis

59

10.7%

34

492

4

4

6.2%

Braxton Berrios

53

9.6%

38

366

1

5

7.8%

