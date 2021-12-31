Publish date:
Jamison Crowder Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New York vs. Tampa Bay
Jamison Crowder Prop Bet Odds
Jamison Crowder Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Crowder has recorded 431 receiving yards (28.7 per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 50 passes on 71 targets this year.
- Crowder has been the target of 71 of his team's 550 passing attempts this season, or 12.9% of the target share.
- With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Crowder has been on the receiving end of 17.2% of his team's 64 red zone pass attempts.
- The Jets, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 62.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 38.0% of the time.
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- Against the Buccaneers, Crowder racked up zero receiving yards in one career matchup, 33.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Crowder did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Buccaneers.
- Note: Crowder's stats vs. Buccaneers date back to 2016.
- The Buccaneers are conceding 259.6 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.
- The Buccaneers have surrendered 23 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 16th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Crowder did not record a catch in last week's game against the Jaguars.
- Crowder's in his last three games stat line reveals eight catches for 59 yards. He put up 19.7 yards per game, and was targeted 14 times.
Crowder's New York Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Jamison Crowder
71
12.9%
50
431
2
11
17.2%
Elijah Moore
77
14.0%
43
538
5
7
10.9%
Corey Davis
59
10.7%
34
492
4
4
6.2%
Braxton Berrios
53
9.6%
38
366
1
5
7.8%
