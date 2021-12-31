Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Jared Cook and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:05 PM ET on CBS. AFC West opponents take the field in Week 17 when Cook and the Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) meet the Denver Broncos (7-8) at SoFi Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Jared Cook Prop Bet Odds

Jared Cook Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cook's stat line this year shows 44 catches for 484 yards and four touchdowns. He averages 32.3 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 75 times.

So far this season, 13.0% of the 579 passes thrown by his team have gone Cook's way.

Cook (12 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 13.5% of his team's 89 red zone pass attempts.

The Chargers, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.2% of the time while running the football 38.8% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Cook's matchup with the Broncos.

Matchup vs. Denver

In his six matchups against the Broncos, Cook's 23.7 receiving yards average is 12.8 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (36.5).

Cook has caught a touchdown pass versus the Broncos once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

Note: Cook's stats vs. Broncos date back to 2016.

The Broncos have the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 226.3 yards per game through the air.

The Broncos have conceded 18 passing TDs this season (1.2 per game), ranking them third among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Texans, Cook was targeted five times, picking up 44 yards on three receptions.

Cook has also contributed with eight receptions for 84 yards and one touchdown in his last three games. He's been targeted 17 times, producing 28.0 yards per game.

Cook's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jared Cook 75 13.0% 44 484 4 12 13.5% Keenan Allen 140 24.2% 96 1042 5 20 22.5% Mike Williams 108 18.7% 64 964 7 17 19.1% Austin Ekeler 79 13.6% 62 558 7 15 16.9%

Powered By Data Skrive