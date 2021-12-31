Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Jared Goff Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Detroit vs. Seattle

Author:

There will be player prop bets available for Jared Goff ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Goff and the Detroit Lions (2-12-1) play the Seattle Seahawks (5-10) in Week 17 at Lumen Field.

Jared Goff Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year Goff has recorded 3,007 passing yards (200.5 per game) while going 311-for-464 (67.0% completion percentage) and throwing 17 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
  • He's also contributed on the ground, with 87 rushing yards (5.8 ypg) on 17 carries.
  • The Lions, who rank 29th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.0% of the time while running the ball 42.0% of the time.
  • Goff has thrown 50 passes in the red zone this season, 49.5% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Goff's matchup with the Seahawks.

Matchup vs. Seattle

  • Goff's 256.1 passing yards per game in 10 matchups against the Seahawks are 17.6 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Goff threw a touchdown pass six times and multiple TDs in three of those outings against the Seahawks.
  • The 284.3 passing yards the Seahawks give up per game makes them the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Seahawks have allowed 21 passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them ninth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Goff did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Falcons.
  • Goff has 431 passing yards (143.7 ypg) to lead Detroit, completing 69.2% of his throws and collecting four touchdown passes with one interception over his last three games.

Goff's Detroit Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Amon-Ra St. Brown

98

18.7%

74

692

3

11

19.6%

T.J. Hockenson

84

16.0%

61

583

4

9

16.1%

Kalif Raymond

66

12.6%

44

475

3

6

10.7%

Powered By Data Skrive