There will be player prop bets available for Jared Goff ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Goff and the Detroit Lions (2-12-1) play the Seattle Seahawks (5-10) in Week 17 at Lumen Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Jared Goff Prop Bet Odds

Jared Goff Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Goff has recorded 3,007 passing yards (200.5 per game) while going 311-for-464 (67.0% completion percentage) and throwing 17 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

He's also contributed on the ground, with 87 rushing yards (5.8 ypg) on 17 carries.

The Lions, who rank 29th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.0% of the time while running the ball 42.0% of the time.

Goff has thrown 50 passes in the red zone this season, 49.5% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Goff's matchup with the Seahawks.

Matchup vs. Seattle

Goff's 256.1 passing yards per game in 10 matchups against the Seahawks are 17.6 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Goff threw a touchdown pass six times and multiple TDs in three of those outings against the Seahawks.

The 284.3 passing yards the Seahawks give up per game makes them the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense this season.

The Seahawks have allowed 21 passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them ninth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Goff did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Falcons.

Goff has 431 passing yards (143.7 ypg) to lead Detroit, completing 69.2% of his throws and collecting four touchdown passes with one interception over his last three games.

Goff's Detroit Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Amon-Ra St. Brown 98 18.7% 74 692 3 11 19.6% T.J. Hockenson 84 16.0% 61 583 4 9 16.1% Kalif Raymond 66 12.6% 44 475 3 6 10.7%

Powered By Data Skrive