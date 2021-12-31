Javonte Williams will have several player props available when he hits the field on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. Williams' Denver Broncos (7-8) and the Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) square off in a Week 17 matchup between AFC West foes at SoFi Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Javonte Williams Prop Bet Odds

Javonte Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Williams has 177 rushes for a team-best 827 rushing yards (55.1 per game) and four touchdowns.

He has added 40 catches for 296 yards (19.7 per game) and three touchdowns.

He has received 177 of his team's 400 carries this season (44.2%).

The Broncos have thrown the football in 55.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 23rd in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Williams' matchup with the Chargers.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Williams finished with 54 rushing yards in his one career matchup against the Chargers, 1.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Williams ran for a touchdown in that matchup against the Chargers.

Allowing 140.3 rushing yards per game, the Chargers have the 29th-ranked run defense in the NFL.

This year the Chargers have given up 21 rushing TDs. They are ranked 30th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Williams put together a 12-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Raiders, carrying the ball seven times while scoring one touchdown.

Williams has 37 carries for 157 yards (52.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns over his last three outings.

He's also grabbed seven passes for 27 yards (9.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Williams' Denver Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Javonte Williams 177 44.2% 827 4 23 32.4% 4.7 Melvin Gordon III 181 45.2% 765 7 34 47.9% 4.2 Teddy Bridgewater 30 7.5% 106 2 10 14.1% 3.5 Mike Boone 4 1.0% 35 0 0 0.0% 8.8

Powered By Data Skrive