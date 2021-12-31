Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Javonte Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Denver vs. Los Angeles

Author:

Javonte Williams will have several player props available when he hits the field on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. Williams' Denver Broncos (7-8) and the Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) square off in a Week 17 matchup between AFC West foes at SoFi Stadium.

Javonte Williams Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Williams has 177 rushes for a team-best 827 rushing yards (55.1 per game) and four touchdowns.
  • He has added 40 catches for 296 yards (19.7 per game) and three touchdowns.
  • He has received 177 of his team's 400 carries this season (44.2%).
  • The Broncos have thrown the football in 55.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 23rd in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Williams' matchup with the Chargers.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Williams finished with 54 rushing yards in his one career matchup against the Chargers, 1.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Williams ran for a touchdown in that matchup against the Chargers.
  • Allowing 140.3 rushing yards per game, the Chargers have the 29th-ranked run defense in the NFL.
  • This year the Chargers have given up 21 rushing TDs. They are ranked 30th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Williams put together a 12-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Raiders, carrying the ball seven times while scoring one touchdown.
  • Williams has 37 carries for 157 yards (52.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns over his last three outings.
  • He's also grabbed seven passes for 27 yards (9.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Williams' Denver Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Javonte Williams

177

44.2%

827

4

23

32.4%

4.7

Melvin Gordon III

181

45.2%

765

7

34

47.9%

4.2

Teddy Bridgewater

30

7.5%

106

2

10

14.1%

3.5

Mike Boone

4

1.0%

35

0

0

0.0%

8.8

