There will be player prop bets available for Jaylen Waddle ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. This Week 17 matchup sees Waddle's Miami Dolphins (8-7) hit the field against the Tennessee Titans (10-5) at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Jaylen Waddle Prop Bet Odds

Jaylen Waddle Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Waddle has grabbed 96 passes for a team-high 941 yards and five touchdowns. He has been targeted 126 times and averages 62.7 yards per game.

Waddle has been the target of 22.7% (126 total) of his team's 554 passing attempts this season.

With 14 targets in the red zone this season, Waddle has been on the receiving end of 19.4% of his team's 72 red zone pass attempts.

The Dolphins have run 59.1% passing plays and 40.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Tennessee

This week Waddle will face the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense (265.3 yards allowed per game).

With 21 passing TDs allowed this year, the Titans defense is ranked ninth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Waddle put together a 92-yard performance against the Saints last week on 10 catches while being targeted 12 times and scoring one touchdown.

Waddle put up 182 yards (on 19 catches) with one touchdown over his last three games. He was targeted 23 times, and averaged 60.7 yards per game.

Waddle's Miami Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jaylen Waddle 126 22.7% 96 941 5 14 19.4% Mike Gesicki 102 18.4% 67 707 2 9 12.5% DeVante Parker 56 10.1% 34 457 2 4 5.6% Durham Smythe 36 6.5% 29 288 0 7 9.7%

