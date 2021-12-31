Oddsmakers have installed player props for Jeremy McNichols ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. McNichols and the Tennessee Titans (10-5) square off against the Miami Dolphins (8-7) in Week 17 at Nissan Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Jeremy McNichols Prop Bet Odds

Jeremy McNichols Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

McNichols has rushed for 142 yards (9.5 per game) on 39 carries.

And he has tacked on 28 catches for 240 yards (16.0 per game) and one receiving TD.

His team has run the ball 479 times this season, and he's carried 39 of those attempts (8.1%).

The Titans, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.3% of the time while running the ball 49.7% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for McNichols' matchup with the Dolphins.

Matchup vs. Miami

The Dolphins have the NFL's seventh-ranked defense against the run, giving up 102.3 yards per game.

This season the Dolphins have allowed 12 rushing TDs. They are ranked seventh in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the 49ers last week, McNichols rushed seven times for 31 yards (4.4 yards per carry).

During his last three games, McNichols has 73 yards on 21 carries (24.3 ypg), with zero touchdowns.

McNichols' Tennessee Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Jeremy McNichols 39 8.1% 142 0 5 6.8% 3.6 Derrick Henry 219 45.7% 937 10 32 43.8% 4.3 D'Onta Foreman 86 18.0% 365 2 16 21.9% 4.2 Ryan Tannehill 49 10.2% 265 7 13 17.8% 5.4

Powered By Data Skrive