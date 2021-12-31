Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Jeremy McNichols Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Tennessee vs. Miami

Oddsmakers have installed player props for Jeremy McNichols ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. McNichols and the Tennessee Titans (10-5) square off against the Miami Dolphins (8-7) in Week 17 at Nissan Stadium.

Jeremy McNichols Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • McNichols has rushed for 142 yards (9.5 per game) on 39 carries.
  • And he has tacked on 28 catches for 240 yards (16.0 per game) and one receiving TD.
  • His team has run the ball 479 times this season, and he's carried 39 of those attempts (8.1%).
  • The Titans, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.3% of the time while running the ball 49.7% of the time.
Matchup vs. Miami

  • The Dolphins have the NFL's seventh-ranked defense against the run, giving up 102.3 yards per game.
  • This season the Dolphins have allowed 12 rushing TDs. They are ranked seventh in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the 49ers last week, McNichols rushed seven times for 31 yards (4.4 yards per carry).
  • During his last three games, McNichols has 73 yards on 21 carries (24.3 ypg), with zero touchdowns.

McNichols' Tennessee Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Jeremy McNichols

39

8.1%

142

0

5

6.8%

3.6

Derrick Henry

219

45.7%

937

10

32

43.8%

4.3

D'Onta Foreman

86

18.0%

365

2

16

21.9%

4.2

Ryan Tannehill

49

10.2%

265

7

13

17.8%

5.4

