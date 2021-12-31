Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Jimmy Garoppolo Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - San Francisco vs. Houston

Author:

Sportsbooks have posted plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Jimmy Garoppolo, who takes to the field at 4:05 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers (8-7) meet the Houston Texans (4-11) in Week 17 at Levi's Stadium.

Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Garoppolo leads San Francisco with 3,494 passing yards (232.9 ypg) on 278-of-409 with 19 touchdowns against 10 interceptions this season.
  • He also has 50 rushing yards on 37 carries with three touchdowns, averaging 3.3 yards per game.
  • The 49ers have run 51.5% passing plays and 48.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Garoppolo has thrown 51 passes in the red zone this season, 47.2% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Garoppolo's matchup with the Texans.

Matchup vs. Houston

  • Garoppolo averaged 167 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Texans, 26.5 yards below his over/under for Sunday.
  • Garoppolo had one touchdown pass once over that time.
  • Note: Garoppolo's stats vs. Texans date back to 2016.
  • The Texans are conceding 253.7 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Texans' defense is ninth in the league, allowing 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Garoppolo put together a 322-yard performance against the Titans last week, completing 74.3% of his passes and throwing for one touchdown with two interceptions.
  • In his last three outings, Garoppolo has thrown for 853 yards (284.3 per game) while completing 71 of 99 passes (71.7%), with four touchdowns and two interceptions.

Garoppolo's San Francisco Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Deebo Samuel

109

23.8%

70

1247

5

7

12.5%

George Kittle

85

18.6%

65

871

6

8

14.3%

Brandon Aiyuk

71

15.5%

46

625

5

10

17.9%

