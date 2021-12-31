Publish date:
Jimmy Garoppolo Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - San Francisco vs. Houston
Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Odds
Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Garoppolo leads San Francisco with 3,494 passing yards (232.9 ypg) on 278-of-409 with 19 touchdowns against 10 interceptions this season.
- He also has 50 rushing yards on 37 carries with three touchdowns, averaging 3.3 yards per game.
- The 49ers have run 51.5% passing plays and 48.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.
- Garoppolo has thrown 51 passes in the red zone this season, 47.2% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Houston
- Garoppolo averaged 167 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Texans, 26.5 yards below his over/under for Sunday.
- Garoppolo had one touchdown pass once over that time.
- Note: Garoppolo's stats vs. Texans date back to 2016.
- The Texans are conceding 253.7 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.
- The Texans' defense is ninth in the league, allowing 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Garoppolo put together a 322-yard performance against the Titans last week, completing 74.3% of his passes and throwing for one touchdown with two interceptions.
- In his last three outings, Garoppolo has thrown for 853 yards (284.3 per game) while completing 71 of 99 passes (71.7%), with four touchdowns and two interceptions.
Garoppolo's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Deebo Samuel
109
23.8%
70
1247
5
7
12.5%
George Kittle
85
18.6%
65
871
6
8
14.3%
Brandon Aiyuk
71
15.5%
46
625
5
10
17.9%
