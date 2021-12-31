Sportsbooks have posted plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Jimmy Garoppolo, who takes to the field at 4:05 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers (8-7) meet the Houston Texans (4-11) in Week 17 at Levi's Stadium.

Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Odds

Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Garoppolo leads San Francisco with 3,494 passing yards (232.9 ypg) on 278-of-409 with 19 touchdowns against 10 interceptions this season.

He also has 50 rushing yards on 37 carries with three touchdowns, averaging 3.3 yards per game.

The 49ers have run 51.5% passing plays and 48.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.

Garoppolo has thrown 51 passes in the red zone this season, 47.2% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Houston

Garoppolo averaged 167 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Texans, 26.5 yards below his over/under for Sunday.

Garoppolo had one touchdown pass once over that time.

Note: Garoppolo's stats vs. Texans date back to 2016.

The Texans are conceding 253.7 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.

The Texans' defense is ninth in the league, allowing 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Garoppolo put together a 322-yard performance against the Titans last week, completing 74.3% of his passes and throwing for one touchdown with two interceptions.

In his last three outings, Garoppolo has thrown for 853 yards (284.3 per game) while completing 71 of 99 passes (71.7%), with four touchdowns and two interceptions.

Garoppolo's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Deebo Samuel 109 23.8% 70 1247 5 7 12.5% George Kittle 85 18.6% 65 871 6 8 14.3% Brandon Aiyuk 71 15.5% 46 625 5 10 17.9%

