Joe Burrow Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Cincinnati vs. Kansas City
Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds
Joe Burrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Burrow has passed for 4,165 yards while completing 69.9% of his throws (336-of-481), with 30 touchdowns and 14 interceptions (277.7 yards per game).
- He also has 108 rushing yards on 35 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 7.2 yards per game.
- The Bengals, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.9% of the time while running the ball 45.1% of the time.
- Burrow accounts for 51.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 51 of his 481 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- The 257.2 yards per game the Chiefs are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.
- With 23 passing TDs allowed this year, the Chiefs defense is ranked 16th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Ravens, Burrow had 525 yards while completing 80.4% of his passes, while tossing four touchdowns.
- Burrow tacked on two carries for 11 yards, averaging 5.5 yards per carry in the running game.
- Burrow has thrown for 1,030 passing yards over his last three games (343.3 per game) and has a 75.5% completion percentage (77-of-102), throwing seven touchdown passes with zero interceptions.
- He has added 39 rushing yards (13.0 ypg) on nine carries.
Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Ja'Marr Chase
112
23.0%
68
1163
10
11
21.2%
Tee Higgins
105
21.6%
71
1029
6
11
21.2%
Tyler Boyd
88
18.1%
63
792
4
6
11.5%
