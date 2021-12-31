Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Joe Burrow Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Cincinnati vs. Kansas City

Author:

Before placing any bets on Joe Burrow's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. This Week 17 matchup sees Burrow's Cincinnati Bengals (9-6) take the field against the Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Burrow has passed for 4,165 yards while completing 69.9% of his throws (336-of-481), with 30 touchdowns and 14 interceptions (277.7 yards per game).
  • He also has 108 rushing yards on 35 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 7.2 yards per game.
  • The Bengals, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.9% of the time while running the ball 45.1% of the time.
  • Burrow accounts for 51.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 51 of his 481 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
  Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Burrow's matchup with the Chiefs.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • The 257.2 yards per game the Chiefs are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.
  • With 23 passing TDs allowed this year, the Chiefs defense is ranked 16th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Ravens, Burrow had 525 yards while completing 80.4% of his passes, while tossing four touchdowns.
  • Burrow tacked on two carries for 11 yards, averaging 5.5 yards per carry in the running game.
  • Burrow has thrown for 1,030 passing yards over his last three games (343.3 per game) and has a 75.5% completion percentage (77-of-102), throwing seven touchdown passes with zero interceptions.
  • He has added 39 rushing yards (13.0 ypg) on nine carries.

Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Ja'Marr Chase

112

23.0%

68

1163

10

11

21.2%

Tee Higgins

105

21.6%

71

1029

6

11

21.2%

Tyler Boyd

88

18.1%

63

792

4

6

11.5%

