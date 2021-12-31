Before placing any bets on Joe Burrow's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. This Week 17 matchup sees Burrow's Cincinnati Bengals (9-6) take the field against the Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Burrow has passed for 4,165 yards while completing 69.9% of his throws (336-of-481), with 30 touchdowns and 14 interceptions (277.7 yards per game).

He also has 108 rushing yards on 35 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 7.2 yards per game.

The Bengals, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.9% of the time while running the ball 45.1% of the time.

Burrow accounts for 51.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 51 of his 481 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Burrow's matchup with the Chiefs.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

The 257.2 yards per game the Chiefs are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.

With 23 passing TDs allowed this year, the Chiefs defense is ranked 16th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Ravens, Burrow had 525 yards while completing 80.4% of his passes, while tossing four touchdowns.

Burrow tacked on two carries for 11 yards, averaging 5.5 yards per carry in the running game.

Burrow has thrown for 1,030 passing yards over his last three games (343.3 per game) and has a 75.5% completion percentage (77-of-102), throwing seven touchdown passes with zero interceptions.

He has added 39 rushing yards (13.0 ypg) on nine carries.

Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Ja'Marr Chase 112 23.0% 68 1163 10 11 21.2% Tee Higgins 105 21.6% 71 1029 6 11 21.2% Tyler Boyd 88 18.1% 63 792 4 6 11.5%

Powered By Data Skrive