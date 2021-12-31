Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Joe Mixon Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Cincinnati vs. Kansas City

Author:

There will be player prop betting options available for Joe Mixon before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Mixon and the Cincinnati Bengals (9-6) hit the field against the Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) in Week 17 at Paul Brown Stadium.

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mixon has run for a team-high 1,159 yards on 280 carries (77.3 yards per game) and 13 touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 35 passes for 274 yards (18.3 per game) with three touchdowns.
  • He has handled 280, or 70.2%, of his team's 399 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Bengals have thrown the football in 54.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • Mixon put up 50 rushing yards in his only career matchup against the Chiefs, 27.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Mixon did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Chiefs.
  • The Chiefs allow 116.5 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 20th-ranked rush defense.
  • The Chiefs have allowed 12 rushing touchdowns, seventh in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup against the Ravens, Mixon ran the ball 18 times for 65 yards and scored one touchdown.
  • He chipped in with six receptions for 70 yards and scored one touchdown in the passing game.
  • In his last three games, Mixon has piled up 181 rushing yards (60.3 per game) on 53 attempts with one touchdown.
  • He's also tacked on nine catches for 82 yards (27.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Mixon's Cincinnati Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Joe Mixon

280

70.2%

1,159

13

35

72.9%

4.1

Samaje Perine

54

13.5%

242

1

2

4.2%

4.5

Joe Burrow

35

8.8%

108

2

7

14.6%

3.1

Chris Evans

10

2.5%

42

0

1

2.1%

4.2

