There will be player prop betting options available for Joe Mixon before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Mixon and the Cincinnati Bengals (9-6) hit the field against the Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) in Week 17 at Paul Brown Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Odds

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mixon has run for a team-high 1,159 yards on 280 carries (77.3 yards per game) and 13 touchdowns.

He's also caught 35 passes for 274 yards (18.3 per game) with three touchdowns.

He has handled 280, or 70.2%, of his team's 399 rushing attempts this season.

The Bengals have thrown the football in 54.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Mixon's matchup with the Chiefs.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Mixon put up 50 rushing yards in his only career matchup against the Chiefs, 27.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Mixon did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Chiefs.

The Chiefs allow 116.5 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 20th-ranked rush defense.

The Chiefs have allowed 12 rushing touchdowns, seventh in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup against the Ravens, Mixon ran the ball 18 times for 65 yards and scored one touchdown.

He chipped in with six receptions for 70 yards and scored one touchdown in the passing game.

In his last three games, Mixon has piled up 181 rushing yards (60.3 per game) on 53 attempts with one touchdown.

He's also tacked on nine catches for 82 yards (27.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Mixon's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Joe Mixon 280 70.2% 1,159 13 35 72.9% 4.1 Samaje Perine 54 13.5% 242 1 2 4.2% 4.5 Joe Burrow 35 8.8% 108 2 7 14.6% 3.1 Chris Evans 10 2.5% 42 0 1 2.1% 4.2

Powered By Data Skrive