Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Jonathan Taylor and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Taylor's Indianapolis Colts (9-6) and the Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) square off in Week 17 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Odds

Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Taylor has taken 297 attempts for a team-leading 1,626 rushing yards (108.4 per game) and scored 17 touchdowns.

He's also caught 36 passes for 336 yards (22.4 per game) and two touchdowns.

He has handled 297, or 65.3%, of his team's 455 rushing attempts this season.

The Colts have thrown the ball in 50.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fifth in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

In his only career matchup against them, Taylor recorded 150 rushing yards against the Raiders, 46.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Taylor rushed for multiple touchdowns in that matchup against the Raiders.

Taylor will go up against a Raiders squad that allows 115.7 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 19th-ranked rush defense.

The Colts are up against the NFL's 23rd-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (16 this year).

Recent Performances

In last week's contest against the Cardinals, Taylor ran the ball 27 times for 108 yards (four yards per carry).

Taylor has 421 rushing yards (140.3 ypg) on 88 carries with three touchdowns during his last three games.

Taylor's Indianapolis Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Jonathan Taylor 297 65.3% 1,626 17 82 79.6% 5.5 Nyheim Hines 54 11.9% 272 2 5 4.9% 5.0 Carson Wentz 51 11.2% 188 1 9 8.7% 3.7 Marlon Mack 28 6.2% 101 0 2 1.9% 3.6

