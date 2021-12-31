Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Jonathan Taylor Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Indianapolis vs. Las Vegas

Author:

Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Jonathan Taylor and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Taylor's Indianapolis Colts (9-6) and the Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) square off in Week 17 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Taylor has taken 297 attempts for a team-leading 1,626 rushing yards (108.4 per game) and scored 17 touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 36 passes for 336 yards (22.4 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • He has handled 297, or 65.3%, of his team's 455 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Colts have thrown the ball in 50.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fifth in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Taylor's matchup with the Raiders.

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

  • In his only career matchup against them, Taylor recorded 150 rushing yards against the Raiders, 46.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Taylor rushed for multiple touchdowns in that matchup against the Raiders.
  • Taylor will go up against a Raiders squad that allows 115.7 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 19th-ranked rush defense.
  • The Colts are up against the NFL's 23rd-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (16 this year).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's contest against the Cardinals, Taylor ran the ball 27 times for 108 yards (four yards per carry).
  • Taylor has 421 rushing yards (140.3 ypg) on 88 carries with three touchdowns during his last three games.

Taylor's Indianapolis Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Jonathan Taylor

297

65.3%

1,626

17

82

79.6%

5.5

Nyheim Hines

54

11.9%

272

2

5

4.9%

5.0

Carson Wentz

51

11.2%

188

1

9

8.7%

3.7

Marlon Mack

28

6.2%

101

0

2

1.9%

3.6

Powered By Data Skrive