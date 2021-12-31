Publish date:
Jonathan Taylor Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Indianapolis vs. Las Vegas
Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Odds
Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Taylor has taken 297 attempts for a team-leading 1,626 rushing yards (108.4 per game) and scored 17 touchdowns.
- He's also caught 36 passes for 336 yards (22.4 per game) and two touchdowns.
- He has handled 297, or 65.3%, of his team's 455 rushing attempts this season.
- The Colts have thrown the ball in 50.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fifth in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Las Vegas
- In his only career matchup against them, Taylor recorded 150 rushing yards against the Raiders, 46.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Taylor rushed for multiple touchdowns in that matchup against the Raiders.
- Taylor will go up against a Raiders squad that allows 115.7 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 19th-ranked rush defense.
- The Colts are up against the NFL's 23rd-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (16 this year).
Recent Performances
- In last week's contest against the Cardinals, Taylor ran the ball 27 times for 108 yards (four yards per carry).
- Taylor has 421 rushing yards (140.3 ypg) on 88 carries with three touchdowns during his last three games.
Taylor's Indianapolis Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Jonathan Taylor
297
65.3%
1,626
17
82
79.6%
5.5
Nyheim Hines
54
11.9%
272
2
5
4.9%
5.0
Carson Wentz
51
11.2%
188
1
9
8.7%
3.7
Marlon Mack
28
6.2%
101
0
2
1.9%
3.6
