Oddsmakers have installed plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Josh Allen, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Allen and the Buffalo Bills (9-6) play the Atlanta Falcons (7-8) in Week 17 at Highmark Stadium.

Josh Allen Prop Bet Odds

Josh Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Allen leads Buffalo with 4,048 passing yards (269.9 ypg) on 374-of-575 with 34 touchdowns against 12 interceptions this season.

He also has 619 rushing yards on 102 carries (with four touchdowns), averaging 41.3 yards per game.

The Bills have called a pass in 60.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.

Allen has thrown 106 passes in the red zone this season, 56.4% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Atlanta

The 253.7 passing yards the Falcons allow per game makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season.

At 1.9 passing TDs allowed per game, the Falcons defense is ranked 28th in the league.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Patriots, Allen went 30-for-47 (63.8 percent) for 314 yards, while tossing three touchdowns.

He added 12 carries for 64 yards, averaging 5.3 yards per carry.

Allen has racked up 832 passing yards (277.3 per game) and has a 63% completion percentage (85-for-135) over his last three appearances, tossing eight touchdowns and two interceptions.

He has tacked on 197 rushing yards on 27 carries with one touchdown, averaging 65.7 yards per game.

Allen's Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Stefon Diggs 141 24.2% 89 1092 9 29 27.1% Cole Beasley 101 17.3% 76 640 1 11 10.3% Emmanuel Sanders 72 12.3% 42 626 4 10 9.3%

