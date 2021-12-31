Publish date:
Josh Allen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Buffalo vs. Atlanta
Josh Allen Prop Bet Odds
Josh Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Allen leads Buffalo with 4,048 passing yards (269.9 ypg) on 374-of-575 with 34 touchdowns against 12 interceptions this season.
- He also has 619 rushing yards on 102 carries (with four touchdowns), averaging 41.3 yards per game.
- The Bills have called a pass in 60.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.
- Allen has thrown 106 passes in the red zone this season, 56.4% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Atlanta
- The 253.7 passing yards the Falcons allow per game makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season.
- At 1.9 passing TDs allowed per game, the Falcons defense is ranked 28th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Patriots, Allen went 30-for-47 (63.8 percent) for 314 yards, while tossing three touchdowns.
- He added 12 carries for 64 yards, averaging 5.3 yards per carry.
- Allen has racked up 832 passing yards (277.3 per game) and has a 63% completion percentage (85-for-135) over his last three appearances, tossing eight touchdowns and two interceptions.
- He has tacked on 197 rushing yards on 27 carries with one touchdown, averaging 65.7 yards per game.
Allen's Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Stefon Diggs
141
24.2%
89
1092
9
29
27.1%
Cole Beasley
101
17.3%
76
640
1
11
10.3%
Emmanuel Sanders
72
12.3%
42
626
4
10
9.3%
