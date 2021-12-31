Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Josh Allen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Buffalo vs. Atlanta

Author:

Oddsmakers have installed plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Josh Allen, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Allen and the Buffalo Bills (9-6) play the Atlanta Falcons (7-8) in Week 17 at Highmark Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Josh Allen Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Allen leads Buffalo with 4,048 passing yards (269.9 ypg) on 374-of-575 with 34 touchdowns against 12 interceptions this season.
  • He also has 619 rushing yards on 102 carries (with four touchdowns), averaging 41.3 yards per game.
  • The Bills have called a pass in 60.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.
  • Allen has thrown 106 passes in the red zone this season, 56.4% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Allen's matchup with the Falcons.

Matchup vs. Atlanta

  • The 253.7 passing yards the Falcons allow per game makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • At 1.9 passing TDs allowed per game, the Falcons defense is ranked 28th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Patriots, Allen went 30-for-47 (63.8 percent) for 314 yards, while tossing three touchdowns.
  • He added 12 carries for 64 yards, averaging 5.3 yards per carry.
  • Allen has racked up 832 passing yards (277.3 per game) and has a 63% completion percentage (85-for-135) over his last three appearances, tossing eight touchdowns and two interceptions.
  • He has tacked on 197 rushing yards on 27 carries with one touchdown, averaging 65.7 yards per game.

Allen's Buffalo Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Stefon Diggs

141

24.2%

89

1092

9

29

27.1%

Cole Beasley

101

17.3%

76

640

1

11

10.3%

Emmanuel Sanders

72

12.3%

42

626

4

10

9.3%

Powered By Data Skrive