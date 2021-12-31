Before placing any wagers on Josh Jacobs' player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Jacobs' Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) and the Indianapolis Colts (9-6) hit the field in Week 17 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Odds

Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jacobs has racked up a team-best 677 rushing yards (45.1 per game) with seven touchdowns.

He's also added 48 catches for 319 yards (21.3 per game).

His team has run the ball 353 times this season, and he's handled 175 of those attempts (49.6%).

The Raiders have called a pass in 61.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jacobs' matchup with the Colts.

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

Over his two career matchups against them, Jacobs has averaged 64 rushing yards against the Colts, 1.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Jacobs has not rushed for a touchdown versus the Colts.

In terms of defending against the run, the Colts are 14th in the NFL, giving up 111.2 yards per game.

Jacobs and the Raiders will face off against the NFL's fourth-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (nine).

Recent Performances

Jacobs put together a 129-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Broncos, carrying the ball 27 times (averaging 4.8 yards per carry).

In his last three games, Jacobs has 205 rushing yards (68.3 per game) on 51 carries.

He also has 83 receiving yards (27.7 ypg) on nine catches.

Jacobs' Las Vegas Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Josh Jacobs 175 49.6% 677 7 26 44.1% 3.9 Kenyan Drake 63 17.8% 254 2 11 18.6% 4.0 Peyton Barber 49 13.9% 209 2 10 16.9% 4.3 Derek Carr 39 11.0% 109 0 7 11.9% 2.8

Powered By Data Skrive