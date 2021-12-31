Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Josh Jacobs Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Las Vegas vs. Indianapolis

Author:

Before placing any wagers on Josh Jacobs' player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Jacobs' Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) and the Indianapolis Colts (9-6) hit the field in Week 17 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jacobs has racked up a team-best 677 rushing yards (45.1 per game) with seven touchdowns.
  • He's also added 48 catches for 319 yards (21.3 per game).
  • His team has run the ball 353 times this season, and he's handled 175 of those attempts (49.6%).
  • The Raiders have called a pass in 61.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jacobs' matchup with the Colts.

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

  • Over his two career matchups against them, Jacobs has averaged 64 rushing yards against the Colts, 1.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Jacobs has not rushed for a touchdown versus the Colts.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Colts are 14th in the NFL, giving up 111.2 yards per game.
  • Jacobs and the Raiders will face off against the NFL's fourth-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (nine).

Recent Performances

  • Jacobs put together a 129-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Broncos, carrying the ball 27 times (averaging 4.8 yards per carry).
  • In his last three games, Jacobs has 205 rushing yards (68.3 per game) on 51 carries.
  • He also has 83 receiving yards (27.7 ypg) on nine catches.

Jacobs' Las Vegas Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Josh Jacobs

175

49.6%

677

7

26

44.1%

3.9

Kenyan Drake

63

17.8%

254

2

11

18.6%

4.0

Peyton Barber

49

13.9%

209

2

10

16.9%

4.3

Derek Carr

39

11.0%

109

0

7

11.9%

2.8

Powered By Data Skrive