Publish date:
Josh Jacobs Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Las Vegas vs. Indianapolis
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Odds
Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jacobs has racked up a team-best 677 rushing yards (45.1 per game) with seven touchdowns.
- He's also added 48 catches for 319 yards (21.3 per game).
- His team has run the ball 353 times this season, and he's handled 175 of those attempts (49.6%).
- The Raiders have called a pass in 61.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jacobs' matchup with the Colts.
Matchup vs. Indianapolis
- Over his two career matchups against them, Jacobs has averaged 64 rushing yards against the Colts, 1.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Jacobs has not rushed for a touchdown versus the Colts.
- In terms of defending against the run, the Colts are 14th in the NFL, giving up 111.2 yards per game.
- Jacobs and the Raiders will face off against the NFL's fourth-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (nine).
Recent Performances
- Jacobs put together a 129-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Broncos, carrying the ball 27 times (averaging 4.8 yards per carry).
- In his last three games, Jacobs has 205 rushing yards (68.3 per game) on 51 carries.
- He also has 83 receiving yards (27.7 ypg) on nine catches.
Jacobs' Las Vegas Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Josh Jacobs
175
49.6%
677
7
26
44.1%
3.9
Kenyan Drake
63
17.8%
254
2
11
18.6%
4.0
Peyton Barber
49
13.9%
209
2
10
16.9%
4.3
Derek Carr
39
11.0%
109
0
7
11.9%
2.8
Powered By Data Skrive