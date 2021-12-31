Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Justin Fields Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Chicago vs. New York

Author:

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Justin Fields for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Fields' Chicago Bears (5-10) and the New York Giants (4-11) square off in a Week 17 matchup from Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

Justin Fields Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year Fields has collected 1,870 passing yards (124.7 per game) while going 159-for-270 (58.9% completion percentage) and throwing seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
  • He also has 420 rushing yards on 72 carries (with two touchdowns), averaging 28.0 yards per game.
  • The Bears have thrown the football in 52.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 48.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 28th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Fields accounts for 25.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 31 of his 270 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. New York

  • The Giants are giving up 250.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense.
  • With 26 passing TDs allowed this season, the Giants defense is ranked 24th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Fields did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Seahawks.
  • Over his last three games, Fields has put up 509 passing yards (169.7 per game) while connecting on 44 of 72 passes (61.1% completion percentage), with three touchdowns and two interceptions.
  • He's also carried the ball 16 times for 109 yards, averaging 36.3 yards per game.

Fields' Chicago Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Darnell Mooney

111

24.2%

62

860

3

8

15.4%

Cole Kmet

83

18.1%

53

539

0

10

19.2%

Allen Robinson II

56

12.2%

32

353

1

4

7.7%

