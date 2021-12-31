Publish date:
Justin Fields Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Chicago vs. New York
Justin Fields Prop Bet Odds
Justin Fields Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year Fields has collected 1,870 passing yards (124.7 per game) while going 159-for-270 (58.9% completion percentage) and throwing seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
- He also has 420 rushing yards on 72 carries (with two touchdowns), averaging 28.0 yards per game.
- The Bears have thrown the football in 52.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 48.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 28th in the NFL in points scored.
- Fields accounts for 25.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 31 of his 270 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. New York
- The Giants are giving up 250.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense.
- With 26 passing TDs allowed this season, the Giants defense is ranked 24th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Fields did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Seahawks.
- Over his last three games, Fields has put up 509 passing yards (169.7 per game) while connecting on 44 of 72 passes (61.1% completion percentage), with three touchdowns and two interceptions.
- He's also carried the ball 16 times for 109 yards, averaging 36.3 yards per game.
Fields' Chicago Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Darnell Mooney
111
24.2%
62
860
3
8
15.4%
Cole Kmet
83
18.1%
53
539
0
10
19.2%
Allen Robinson II
56
12.2%
32
353
1
4
7.7%
