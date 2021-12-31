Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Justin Fields for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Fields' Chicago Bears (5-10) and the New York Giants (4-11) square off in a Week 17 matchup from Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

Justin Fields Prop Bet Odds

Justin Fields Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Fields has collected 1,870 passing yards (124.7 per game) while going 159-for-270 (58.9% completion percentage) and throwing seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

He also has 420 rushing yards on 72 carries (with two touchdowns), averaging 28.0 yards per game.

The Bears have thrown the football in 52.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 48.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 28th in the NFL in points scored.

Fields accounts for 25.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 31 of his 270 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Matchup vs. New York

The Giants are giving up 250.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense.

With 26 passing TDs allowed this season, the Giants defense is ranked 24th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Fields did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Seahawks.

Over his last three games, Fields has put up 509 passing yards (169.7 per game) while connecting on 44 of 72 passes (61.1% completion percentage), with three touchdowns and two interceptions.

He's also carried the ball 16 times for 109 yards, averaging 36.3 yards per game.

Fields' Chicago Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Darnell Mooney 111 24.2% 62 860 3 8 15.4% Cole Kmet 83 18.1% 53 539 0 10 19.2% Allen Robinson II 56 12.2% 32 353 1 4 7.7%

